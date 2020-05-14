64 Special Favorite Records (Voilaaa, Pat Kalla, The Real Fake Mc, Patchworks…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Favorite Records sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
Relax In Mui Ne > ONRA /
Through Good & Bad feat Large Professor (Breaking North Mix) > The Funk League /
Hot Stuff (Dub Version) > The Mighty Mocambos /
Un Fait Divers Et Rien De Plus (Re-Re-Mix) > Le Club /
Hunt Ya Sunshine > The Real Fake Mc /
Stand On The World > The Joubert Singers /
Just Call Me Real Fake (Instrumental) > The Real Fake Mc & Patchworks /
Loverstruck (Africaine 808 Nyc No Wave Dub) > Magic Source /
We've Only Just Begun (Tim Juke Instru Mix) > Lee Mc Donald /
Brothers On The Side (Brooklyn Mix) > Patchworks /
Le Disco Des Capitales feat Pat Kalla > Voilaaa /
Music Madness (Tom Noble Remix) > Beckie Bell /
Ancien Combattant > Pat Kalla & Le Super Modjo /
Nervous Breakdown > Dj Suspect /
Problems feat Sir Jean > Voilaaa /
On Te L'avait Dit feat Pat Kalla > Voilaaa /