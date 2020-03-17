57 Special Sci+Tec (Dubfire, Paul Ritch…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Sci+Tec sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
Fratello (Dubfire Remix) > Joseph Capriati /
Gloom & Doom > Richie Santana /
21st Century Ketchup > Steve Lawler /
This Order (Sebrok Remix) > Marascia /
Rejekt (Cocoon Edit) > Dubfire /
4 My Peepz (Dubfire Rework) > Paperclip People /
Crazy Madness > Paul Ritch /
Plasticity (Dubfire Remix) > Plastikman /
Pig Noise > Reset Robot /
Whistleblower > Chris Rusu /
Aquarel > Paul Ritch /
Master Of The Black Arts > Carlo Lio /
Split The Line (Dufire Megamix) > Paul Ritch /
Roadkill > Dubfire /
What Is This > Patrick Lindsey /
Dust Devil > Dubfire /
Slowburn > Dubfire /
Spastik (Dubfire Rework) > Plastikman /
Errore Di Sistema > Simi /
Permalox > Marascia /
Jamaica (Dubfire Dreadmill Remix) > Minilogue /