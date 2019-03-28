36 Spécial XL Recording (The Prodigy, Basement Jaxx, Dome Patrol)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label XL Recording sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
3 Kilos > The Prodigy /
You'll Be Under My Wheels > The Prodigy /
Funky Shit > The Prodigy /
Get Up Get Off > The Prodigy /
Red Alert > Basement Jaxx /
Jump 'N Shout > Basement Jaxx /
Bingo Bango > Basement Jaxx /
Where's Your Head At feat Junior Sanchez > Basement Jaxx /
Breathe > The Prodigy /
The Cutting Edge > Dome Patrol /
Smack My Bitch Up > The Prodigy /
Firestarter > The Prodigy /
Out Of Space (The Prodigy Remix) > Max Romeo /
Voodoo People > The Prodigy /