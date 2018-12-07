28 Spéciale Bloc 46 (Manu Le Malin, Torgull…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Bloc 46 sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
Matrix > Al Ferox /
Illegal Data (Al Core Remix) > Aphasia /
Ghost Train (Vitalic Remix) > Manu Le Malin /
Green Bison feat Lenny Dee > Manu Le Malin /
The Race > Torgull /
French Touch > Double Face /
Octopussy > Le Cercle Noir /
Frozen > Manu Le Malin /
Motors > Palindrome /
Pervesity > Le Cercle Noir /
Twister > Torgull /
Share My Wings > Manu Le Malin /
Melodie 88 > Aphasia /
Crossover > Manu Le Malin /
The Return Part 1 > Hotrebor & Syrob /
On The Way Home > Manu Le Malin /
In The Machine > Manu Le Malin & Torgull /
Rage > Manu Le Malin /
Come Down Deeper (Torgull Remix) > Manu Le Malin /
Spirit Of The Air > Manu Le Malin /