27 Spécial Ed Bangers Records (Busy P, Dj Mehdi, Justice, Mr Oizo…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Ed Bangers sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
Dolami > SebastiAn /
Interplanetary Music > Mickey Moonlight /
The Fallen (Ruined by Justice) > Franz Ferdinand /
Baby I'm Yours feat Irfane > Breakbot /
I Am Somebody feat Chromeo > Dj Mehdi /
Be@rbrickdance > Busy P /
Walkman > SebastiAn /
Signature (Thomas Bangalter Edit) > Dj Mehdi /
Positif > Mr Oizo /
Aulos > Valdimir Cauchemar /
Waters Of Nazareth > Justice /
Les Infants (Gesaffelstein Remix) > Cassius /
Numanoid > Feadz /
Pocket Piano (Brodinski Remix) > Dj Mehdi /
World Go Round (Dj Mehdi Remix) > Busta Rhymes /
Crazy Moth3f2ck8z feat Tes (Midfield General Remix) > Crazy Baldhead /
Bruce Willis Is Dead > Mr Oizo /
Gare Du Nord > Carte Blanche /
Our Futur (Detroit Mix) > Laurent Garnier /
Bang Your Head > Riton /