Publié le par Coinx

#27 Spécial Ed Bangers Records (Busy P, Dj Mehdi, Justice, Mr Oizo…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Ed Bangers sera le fil rouge du mix.

Crédit photo : Coinx

Playlist :

Dolami > SebastiAn /

Interplanetary Music > Mickey Moonlight /

The Fallen (Ruined by Justice) > Franz Ferdinand /

Baby I'm Yours feat Irfane > Breakbot /

I Am Somebody feat Chromeo > Dj Mehdi /

Be@rbrickdance > Busy P /

Walkman > SebastiAn /

Signature (Thomas Bangalter Edit) > Dj Mehdi /

Positif > Mr Oizo /

Aulos > Valdimir Cauchemar /

Waters Of Nazareth > Justice /

Les Infants (Gesaffelstein Remix) > Cassius /

Numanoid > Feadz /

Pocket Piano (Brodinski Remix) > Dj Mehdi /

World Go Round (Dj Mehdi Remix) > Busta Rhymes /

Crazy Moth3f2ck8z feat Tes (Midfield General Remix) > Crazy Baldhead /

Bruce Willis Is Dead > Mr Oizo /

Gare Du Nord > Carte Blanche /

Our Futur (Detroit Mix) > Laurent Garnier /

Bang Your Head > Riton /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.