16 Special F Communication

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label F Communication sera le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
Love Letters (Tim Paris Version) > Alexkid /
Pils Infinis N°4 (Bassino Dub Mix) > Frederic Galliano /
My Mama Said... > St Germain /
Pour Une Poignée Mix > Frederic Galliano /
Louis's Cry (Spes Mix) > Juantrip /
Hold Me > Shazz /
Lights Behind Windows > Llorca /
Take Me There > Aqua Bassino /
Uno > Alexkid /
Yes It Is (I Love Mark Mix) > Lady B /
Aelckxgeland > Rodriguez Jr /
Flavatanssit > Jori Hulkkonen /
m-Seq > Mr Oizo /
Forever > Feedback /
The Man With The Red Face > Laurent Garnier /
Furioso > Deepside /
Higher > Scan X /