11 Special Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik l’album de Fatboy Slim «You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby» sera le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
Gangster Tripping > Fatboy Slim /
Galvenize (Speed Caravan Version) > Chemical Brother /
Psyche Rock (Fatboy Slim Remix) > Pierre Henry /
Devil In Sports Casual > Midfield General /
Snake > Audio Bullys /
Jump For Swing > AlgoRythmik /
What U Waiting 4 > Jungle Brothers /
You're Not From Brighton > Fatboy Slim /
Praise You > Fatboy Slim /
Mosh > Fluke /
Happy Birthday > Modeselektor /
Crash Decks > Monkey Mafia /
Crying > Bjork /
Roll It Up > The Crystal Method /
Hip Hop Bibbedy Bop Bop > Cut La Roc /
Take California > Propellerheads /
You Got It! feat Jiu Gebenholtz (Stabfinger Remix) > Mister-Frenchwax /
Wolfpack > Just A Touch /
All Sewn Up > David Holmes /
We Don't Care (Dirty Version) > Audio Bullys /
Ooh La La > The Wiseguys /
Retox > Fatboy Slim /
Right Here, Right Now > Fatboy Slim /
Fucking In Heaven > Fatboy Slim /
Weird Planet > Headrillaz /
Just Height The Ball > Pizzaman /
Renegade Master > Wild Child /
Waterman > Fatboy Slim /
Hold Up > Superfunk /
Love Island > Fatboy Slim /
Everybody Loves A Carnival > Fatboy Slim /
Superstylin' > Groove Armada /
Acid 8000 > Fatboy Slim /
Breathe > Prodigy /
Electric Pow Wow Drum > A Tribe Called Red /
Gnamakoudji (Horny Monster Mix) > Laurent Garnier /
Kalifornia > Fatboy Slim /
Same Old Show > Basement Jaxx /
Bingo Bango > Basement Jaxx /