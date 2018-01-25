07 Special Robert Hood « Paradygm Shift »

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik l’album de Robert Hood « Paradygm Shift » sera le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
Pneuma > Robert Hood /
Dancing With A Demon > Asher Perkins /
Prism (Alex Kid Remix) > Scan X /
909101DP4 > Detroit Techno Militia /
Aphotic > Asher Perkins /
Modular Tech House > Jeff Mills /
Don't Laugh (Richie Hawtin Remix) > Winx /
Yeke Yeke (Afro Acid Mix) > Mory Kante /
Throught Process > Robert Hood /
I Am > Robert Hood /
Life (Usubscribe Instrumental) > Octave One /
Just Want Another Chance (John Tejada Remix) > Kevin Saunderson /
Game One > Juan Atkins /
Pure Disco > Terrence Parker /
Anti-Normal > Asher Perkins /
I Don't Know > Plastikman /
Acid Beats > Dj Pierre /
Lookers (Extented Album Mix) > Robert Hood /
Alien (Payed by Richie Hawtin) > Ruzhynski /
One Hump Or Two > Detroit Grand Pubahs /
Zero > Richie Hawtin /
Solid Throught > Robert Hood /
Idea > Robert Hood /
Somethin' Here > Terrence Parker /
Rejection > Terrence Parker /
Krakpot > Plastikman /
Nephesh > Robert Hood /