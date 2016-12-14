S03 E06 Al Green

Cette semaine, on laisse l’Ohio de côté puisque c’est Mr Al Green qui est à l’honneur!
Back Up Train > Al Greene and The Soulmates
Back Up Train, 1967
What Am I Gonna Do With Myself > Al Green
Green Is Blues, 1969
Tired Of Being Alone > Al Green
Al Green Gets Next To You, 1971
Let's Stay Together > Al Green
Let's Stay Together, 1972
Look What You've Done For Me > Al Green
I'm Still In Love With You, 1972
I'm Glad You're Mine > Al Green
I'm Still In Love With You, 1972
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry > Al Green
Call Me, 1973