Beatscape
Musiques électroniques éclectiques

BEATSCAPE 18/11/2017

# Artist Track Album Label
01 MANU DELAGO A Step (Albin Janoska remix) Metromonk Remixed EP Tru Thoughts
02 TOMAS BARFOD Tidal Wave (feat Nina K) Paloma Friends Of Friends
03 COCK & SWAN Never Been So Lost Dream Alone Hush Hush
04 IT ALMOST SEEMS A DREAM IT ALMOST SEEMS A DREAM IT ALMOST SEEMS A DREAM Atlantic Jaxx
05 J.Deep Low Rise INTLBLK003 International Black
06 Ezel Get Down (feat Tumelo – Ezel Bayacou mix – Atjazz Tweak) Local Talk From The Vault The Remixes Vol 3 Local Talk
07 4th Measure Men 4 You (DJ Steaw remix) Defected Presents DJ Haus In The House Defected
08 CRISS KOREY 90’s Tape (original mix) 90’s Tape Pogo House
09 Redlight City Jams Defected Presents DJ Haus In The House Defected
10 TASTER PETER Carnal Red La Nuit EP Upon You
11 GDLM Larson VA#1 SBIRE
12 MI.LA feat M’BEGID Never Close Your Eyes Never Close Your Eyes Manual Music
13 Red Axes Kalacol feat. Yuli Vainshtein (Original Mix) Kalacol EP Life And Death
14 AVALON EMERSON One More Fluorescent Rush Whities 013 Whities
15 BICEP Glue Glue Ninja Tune
16 DISCIPLES Jealousy (Special Request remix) Jealousy (Remixes Part 1) FFRR
17 KINK Suncatcher Playground Running Back
18 HYBU Antimatiere (Mella Dee remix) Antimatiere [Re]Sources
19 Cdbl Pulse (She’s Drunk remix) Amen (Remixes) [Re]Sources
20 FOREST DRIVE WEST Escape Static/Escape Livity Sound Recordings
21 ALTERED NATIVES Weiaer Junge Schwarzer Musikclub The Black Album Eye4Eye
22 STEFFI Exit The Ego Waking States Ostgut Ton
23 SIGHA Black Massing (Wata Igarashi ‘Dusk Falls’ remix) Metabolism Remixes Token
24 TOMAS BARFOD Grandiose Paloma Friends Of Friends
25 BIBIO Pantglas Phantom Brickworks Warp
26 HONNE Just Dance Just Dance Just Dance