BEATSCAPE 18/11/2017

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album
|Label
|01
|MANU DELAGO
|A Step (Albin Janoska remix)
|Metromonk Remixed EP
|Tru Thoughts
|02
|TOMAS BARFOD
|Tidal Wave (feat Nina K)
|Paloma
|Friends Of Friends
|03
|COCK & SWAN
|Never Been So Lost
|Dream Alone
|Hush Hush
|04
|IT ALMOST SEEMS A DREAM
|IT ALMOST SEEMS A DREAM
|IT ALMOST SEEMS A DREAM
|Atlantic Jaxx
|05
|J.Deep
|Low Rise
|INTLBLK003
|International Black
|06
|Ezel
|Get Down (feat Tumelo – Ezel Bayacou mix – Atjazz Tweak)
|Local Talk From The Vault The Remixes Vol 3
|Local Talk
|07
|4th Measure Men
|4 You (DJ Steaw remix)
|Defected Presents DJ Haus In The House
|Defected
|08
|CRISS KOREY
|90’s Tape (original mix)
|90’s Tape
|Pogo House
|09
|Redlight
|City Jams
|Defected Presents DJ Haus In The House
|Defected
|10
|TASTER PETER
|Carnal Red
|La Nuit EP
|Upon You
|11
|GDLM
|Larson
|VA#1
|SBIRE
|12
|MI.LA feat M’BEGID
|Never Close Your Eyes
|Never Close Your Eyes
|Manual Music
|13
|Red Axes
|Kalacol feat. Yuli Vainshtein (Original Mix)
|Kalacol EP
|Life And Death
|14
|AVALON EMERSON
|One More Fluorescent Rush
|Whities 013
|Whities
|15
|BICEP
|Glue
|Glue
|Ninja Tune
|16
|DISCIPLES
|Jealousy (Special Request remix)
|Jealousy (Remixes Part 1)
|FFRR
|17
|KINK
|Suncatcher
|Playground
|Running Back
|18
|HYBU
|Antimatiere (Mella Dee remix)
|Antimatiere
|[Re]Sources
|19
|Cdbl
|Pulse (She’s Drunk remix)
|Amen (Remixes)
|[Re]Sources
|20
|FOREST DRIVE WEST
|Escape
|Static/Escape
|Livity Sound Recordings
|21
|ALTERED NATIVES
|Weiaer Junge Schwarzer Musikclub
|The Black Album
|Eye4Eye
|22
|STEFFI
|Exit The Ego
|Waking States
|Ostgut Ton
|23
|SIGHA
|Black Massing (Wata Igarashi ‘Dusk Falls’ remix)
|Metabolism Remixes
|Token
|24
|TOMAS BARFOD
|Grandiose
|Paloma
|Friends Of Friends
|25
|BIBIO
|Pantglas
|Phantom Brickworks
|Warp
|26
|HONNE
|Just Dance
|Just Dance
|Just Dance