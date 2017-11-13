157 Philosophy

Playlist :
So I Can't Love You > Maria Baines & Soul Syndicate Band
(Vinyl / Single) (1973)
Red, Gold & Green > I Roy
Gussie Presenting I Roy (1973)
Everyone Should Have A Home > Rising Son
(Vinyl / Single) (1976)
Black Cinderella > Max Asher
(Vinyl / Single) (1977)
Come To Fight > The Tuff Lions
Spirit (2017)
Philosophy > EarthKry
Survival (2017)
Freefalling > Hollie Cook
Vessel Of Love (26 Janvier 2018)
Have A Little Face > Blundetto & Ken Boothe
We Are Ten ! The Birthday Present (2017)
Shoefiti (Feat. Marina P) > L'entourloop
Le Savoir Faire (2017)
Run Ova Dem > Eesah
(Single) (2017)
Dubwise > France Nooks & Prince Alla
Havana Meets Kingston (2017)
Jah Work > Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Jah Work (1997)
Lovers Leap > Bim Sherman
Lovers Leap Showcase (1979)
Without A Love Like Yours > Bim Sherman
35 Years From Alpha (1981)
Revolution > Bim Sherman
Across The Red Sea (1982)
If I Can Make It > Bim Sherman
In A Rub A Dub Style (1982)
Quante Jubila > Bim Sherman
War Of Words (1982)
My Whole World > Bim Sherman
Danger (1984)
Got To Get On > Bim Sherman
Hauting Ground (1986)