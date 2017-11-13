157 Philosophy

Playlist :

So I Can't Love You > Maria Baines & Soul Syndicate Band

(Vinyl / Single) (1973)

Red, Gold & Green > I Roy

Gussie Presenting I Roy (1973)

Everyone Should Have A Home > Rising Son

(Vinyl / Single) (1976)

Black Cinderella > Max Asher

(Vinyl / Single) (1977)

Come To Fight > The Tuff Lions

Spirit (2017)

Philosophy > EarthKry

Survival (2017)

Freefalling > Hollie Cook

Vessel Of Love (26 Janvier 2018)

Have A Little Face > Blundetto & Ken Boothe

We Are Ten ! The Birthday Present (2017)

Shoefiti (Feat. Marina P) > L'entourloop

Le Savoir Faire (2017)

Run Ova Dem > Eesah

(Single) (2017)

Dubwise > France Nooks & Prince Alla

Havana Meets Kingston (2017)

Jah Work > Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Jah Work (1997)

Lovers Leap > Bim Sherman

Lovers Leap Showcase (1979)

Without A Love Like Yours > Bim Sherman

35 Years From Alpha (1981)

Revolution > Bim Sherman

Across The Red Sea (1982)

If I Can Make It > Bim Sherman

In A Rub A Dub Style (1982)

Quante Jubila > Bim Sherman

War Of Words (1982)

My Whole World > Bim Sherman

Danger (1984)

Got To Get On > Bim Sherman

Hauting Ground (1986)