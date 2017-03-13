133 Wisdom

Liberty > Matsimela
(Vinyl / Single) (1976)
Babylon Take I Down > Junior Peterkin & The Idrins
(Vinyl / Single) (1977)
Lightnig & Thunder > Dennis Brown
West Bound Train (1978)
Unseen Eyes > Mighty Diamonds
Reggae Street (1981)
Real Life > Raging Fyah
Real Life Story Riddim (2017)
The Itinuation (Feat. Harrison Stafford) > Pablo Moses
The Itinuation (Mai 2017)
Djaga > Les Vieux Mogos
Motherland (2017)
Wisdom > Dub Division
Wisdom (2017)
N'na minata Sékou > Seyni & The Yeliba
Seyni's Come Back (2016)
Clone Heart > Balaphonik Sound System
Live À L'Anatole À Ales (2016)
Night Life Ravers ( Feat. Bamako All Stars) > Midnight Ravers
Le Triophe Du Chaos (2013)
Scatta Head (Zenzile Dub Mix) > Femi Kuti
Shoki Remixed (1999)
Africa We Love > Nasio Fontaine
Reggae Power (1994)
Wolf Catcher > Nasio Fonatine
Wolf Catcher (1997)
Apple > Nasio Fontaine
Revolution (1999)
African Spirit > Nasio Fontaine
Living In The Ppositive (2003)
She Lost Track > Nasio Fontaine
Universal Cry (2006)
Bondage > Nasio Fontaine
Rise Up (2007)