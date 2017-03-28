11 La chanson en Terre du Milieu

Playlist :

Under Sandet Theme > Sune Martin

Under Sandet

Gollum's Song > Howard Shore & Emiliana Torrini

Lord Of The Rings : The Two Towers

The Houses Of Healing > Howars Shore & Liv Tyler

Lord Of The Rings : The Return Of The King

Bilbo's Song > Howard Shore

Lord Of The Rings : The Return Of The King

Aragorn's Coronation > Howard Shore & Viggo Mortensen

Lord Of The Rings : The Return Of The King

To The Bottle I Go > Howard Shore, Billy Boyd & Dominic Monaghan

Lord Of The Rings : The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Green Dragon > Howard Shore, Billy Boyd & Dominic Monaghan

Lord Of The Rings : The Two Towers

The Edge Of Night > Howard Shore & Billy Boyd

Lord Of The Rings : The Return Of The King

True Survivor > David Hasselhoff

Kung Fury