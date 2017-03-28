11 La chanson en Terre du Milieu

Une ballade musicale dans la Terre du Milieu de Tolkien/Jackson : les chansons composées par Howard Shore pour la trilogie du Seigneur des Anneaux, avec l’aide vocale du casting.
Un extrait d’Under Sandet pour la nouveauté, et le synthé à son meilleur dans la pépite du jour.
Playlist :
Under Sandet Theme > Sune Martin
Under Sandet
Gollum's Song > Howard Shore & Emiliana Torrini
Lord Of The Rings : The Two Towers
The Houses Of Healing > Howars Shore & Liv Tyler
Lord Of The Rings : The Return Of The King
Bilbo's Song > Howard Shore
Lord Of The Rings : The Return Of The King
Aragorn's Coronation > Howard Shore & Viggo Mortensen
Lord Of The Rings : The Return Of The King
To The Bottle I Go > Howard Shore, Billy Boyd & Dominic Monaghan
Lord Of The Rings : The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Green Dragon > Howard Shore, Billy Boyd & Dominic Monaghan
Lord Of The Rings : The Two Towers
The Edge Of Night > Howard Shore & Billy Boyd
Lord Of The Rings : The Return Of The King
True Survivor > David Hasselhoff
Kung Fury