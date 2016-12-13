5 Du Caire à Copacabana, le meilleur agent français en musique !

100 % français (ou presque) dans l’Adagio (pour une fois !) : réalisateur français, casting français, compositeur français. Tout est « très français » ! Ludovic Bource pour la musique d’OSS 117.
On reste chez les agents secrets avec la pépite.
My Most Beautiful Favorite Theme > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus
Repaired (Générique) > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Le Caire Nid d'Espions
Chicks At The Pool > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus
On ne meurt que trois fois > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus
La grande souplesse > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus
Speed Date Car > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus
Nefertitwist > Ludovic Bource & Kamel Ech-Cheikh
OSS 117 : Le Caire Nid d'Espions
Bambino > Ludovic Bource & Kamel Ech-Cheikh
OSS 117 : Le Caire Nid d'Espions
Live And Let Die > Wings
James Bond : Live And Let Die