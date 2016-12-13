Lire le podcast
#5 Du Caire à Copacabana, le meilleur agent français en musique !
L'Adagio pour BO
Autour des musiques de films !

#5 Du Caire à Copacabana, le meilleur agent français en musique !

100 % français (ou presque) dans l’Adagio (pour une fois !) : réalisateur français, casting français, compositeur français. Tout est « très français » ! Ludovic Bource pour la musique d’OSS 117.

On reste chez les agents secrets avec la pépite.

My Most Beautiful Favorite Theme > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus

Repaired (Générique) > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Le Caire Nid d'Espions

Chicks At The Pool > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus

On ne meurt que trois fois > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus

La grande souplesse > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus

Speed Date Car > Ludovic Bource
OSS 117 : Rio Ne Répond Plus

Nefertitwist > Ludovic Bource & Kamel Ech-Cheikh
OSS 117 : Le Caire Nid d'Espions

Bambino > Ludovic Bource & Kamel Ech-Cheikh
OSS 117 : Le Caire Nid d'Espions

Live And Let Die > Wings
James Bond : Live And Let Die