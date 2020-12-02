Publié le par Arnaud

Le Coureur de Funk #25 Spéciale Jamiroquai

Retour sur la carrière du groupe d’outre-Manche Jamiroquai. Voyage à travers leur discographie et leur univers acid-jazz teinté de funk .

Mettez la musique à Funk !!!

Playlist :

Too young to die > Jamiroquai
Emergency on planet earth 1993 /

Space Cowboy > Jamiroquai
The return of sapce cowboy 1994 /

High Times > Jamiroquai
Travelling without moving 1995 /

Little L > Jamiroquai
A funk odyssey 2001 /

You give me something > Jamiroquai
A funk odyssey 2001 /

Kampala > Old school funky family
Tonus 2020 /

Hot tequila brown > Jamiroquai
Dynamite 2005 /

All good in the hood > Jamiroquai
Rock dust light star 2010 /

Give it up food for funk > The JB'S
Pass the peas the best of the jb's 2000 /

Tabaco y Ron > PALO!
This is afro cuban funk 2009 /

