Le Coureur de Funk #25 Spéciale Jamiroquai

Retour sur la carrière du groupe d’outre-Manche Jamiroquai. Voyage à travers leur discographie et leur univers acid-jazz teinté de funk .
Mettez la musique à Funk !!!
Playlist :
Too young to die > Jamiroquai
Emergency on planet earth 1993 /
Space Cowboy > Jamiroquai
The return of sapce cowboy 1994 /
High Times > Jamiroquai
Travelling without moving 1995 /
Little L > Jamiroquai
A funk odyssey 2001 /
You give me something > Jamiroquai
Kampala > Old school funky family
Tonus 2020 /
Hot tequila brown > Jamiroquai
Dynamite 2005 /
All good in the hood > Jamiroquai
Rock dust light star 2010 /
Give it up food for funk > The JB'S
Pass the peas the best of the jb's 2000 /
Tabaco y Ron > PALO!
This is afro cuban funk 2009 /