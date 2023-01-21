Beatscape 21.01.2023

Artist Code 524F4D & Artist Code 54414D – No Way – COD3 QR 013 – COD3 QR

RONY BREAKER FEAT NATHAN THOMAS – We Came To Sing – We Came To Sing – Midnight Riot

Eli Escobar/Felipe Gordon – Seein You (Felipe Gordon remix) – Seein You – Papa

Earth Boys – Be Happy With Who You Are – Froggy’s World – Shall Not Fade

Scott Shima – Prezent Feelings – Fancy Feast EP – W&O Street Tracks

GMGN – A Taste Of Space (feat Chas Bronz) – Flame The Fans EP – Hot Digits Music

Eddie Leader – Step Up – BND Project Vol 3 – Body N Deep

DJ Kaos – Kosmischer Ruckenwind (Elitechnique remix) – Kosmischer Ruckenwind (Alte Werte Masters & Remixes) – Jolly Jams

Henry Keller – VLAN 4 – What Is Close To Underworld?! – Diffuse Reality

Mindchime – Soul Freedom – Going Back – Peppermint Jam

Massiande – Focus – Dancing Is Life EP – Freerange

Ralph Session – Rize (Homero Espinosa remix) – Rize EP – Large Music

Ken Hayakawa & Lee Stevens – If You – Disco Biscuits #2 – Luv Shack

Marcus Zuercher – Soul (B&S Concept remix) – Soul – Nite Grooves

Javonntte – Lets Get Back To The Basics (original mix) – Lets Get Back To The Basics (Original Mix) – Manuscript

Dino Lenny – God Technology – God Technology – Truesoul

Burnski – Shout – Shout – Constant Sound

Kim English – Been So Long (Wamdue Speakeasy remix) – Been So Long (Wamdue Speakeasy Remix) – Nervous

Jackmate – Cheerleader 4 (original mix) – Past O Phuture Vol. 1 – 18437

Max Lessig – Arthur – Halo EP – Fauxpas Musik

DR MYSTERY – Sata – Everything Merged Vol 2 – 3024

Amber Cox – Borean – Planet Destroyed – Avoidant

Dave Angel – Planet Function – 1st Voyage – R&S

Elkka – I Just Want To Love You (Club version) – I Just Want To Love You (Club Version) – Ninja Tune

Pig&Dan – For The Music (original mix) – For The Music – Elevate

Star B/Riva Starr/Mark Broom – I’ve Got Joy – Love Will Remain EP – Rekids

dotwav – All Broken – Near Death – KONFLKT

Ignacio Arfeli – Mystery – Mystery – We Are The Brave

Tensal – LB2 – L – Tensal

KMYLE – Exode – Sentinel EP – Soma

Introversion – Memories – Hush – ARTS

Tapefeed – The Chosen One – Anterograde – Houndstooth

Neil Landstrumm – Soul Glow – PINK WAFER EP – Scandinavia Works

Floor Twenty – Typical Ravers – Vibe To This – Extra Spicy

Fracture – Buzzing Crew (feat Bluesy Gee) – 0860 – Astrophonica

ITOA – Fonda U – Oh No – Exit

ROYKSOPP/SUSANNE SUNDFOR – Stay Awhile – Stay Awhile – Dog’s Triumph