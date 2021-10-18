Publié le par Jonathan

#309 Do Me Right (18/10/21)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission sur le reggae/Dub Vapor ! On commencera avec les coups de cœur : Vous pourrez kiffer sur Biga Ranx ou Atili, on continuera avec les nouveautés : Vous pourrez découvrir des extraits des nouvelles mixtapes de Jah Vapor « Uzi Wave XI » et « Life Hack », un extrait du 1er Ep de T.Time Records « E2 », ainsi que le single de Nazamba feat. telly & OBF, et on finira avec la dernière mixtape de Telly « Amour Hi-Fi » ! Enjoy !

Playlist :

Let's Start This > G-Rhyme General
Mismatch (2021) /

Sunshine Soldier > Biga Ranx
St Soleil (2021) /

On The Rope > Jael Feat. towst
L'Être (2019) /

50 Centimes > Atili Feat. Biga Ranx
Misfit (2021) /

Sad Feeling > Jah Vapor Feat? Bongo Palm
Uzi Wave XI (2021) /

Give It Up > Davojah
(Single) (2021) /

Where Is Jah > Jah Vapor Feat. Daddy Sevi
Life Hack (2021) /

Hash Isolator > jah Vapor Feat. Daddy Sevi, Ranking Youth & G. Alvin
Life Hack /

Mi Friend > T.Time records Feat. Peter wall
(Single) (2021) /

Insanity > HiGrade
(Single) (2021) /

Kilowatt > Bold Feat. Biga Ranx
(Single) (2021) /

The Beachfront > Rawb
The Beachfront (2021) /

Ganja Man > T.Time Records feat. Mr Williamz
(Single) (2021) /

Trigger > T.Time Records Feat. Lasai
E2 (2021) /

Badman Chronicles > XL Mad (Escape Roots Remix)
Nice Up The Session Vol.7 (2021) /

Do Me Right > Nazamba Feat. Telly & OBF
(Single) (2021) /

One More Tear > Dub Troubles & Ranking Sepah
(Single) (2021) /

Smoking Inna London > Dub Troubles & Ranking Sepah
(Single) (2021) /

Tell Me What You Feel > Jah Vapor Feat. A. lyon
Uzi Wave XI (2021) /

Irresponsável > Wet Bed Gang (Sr Dubong Remix)
Tuga Style Vol.1 (2021) /

Tu Me Fais Pleurer > Telly Feat. Prince Mercredi
Amour Hi-Fi (2021) /

Intermittime > Telly
Amour Hi-Fi (2021) /

Le Soleil Fume > Telly
Amour Hi-Fi (2021) /

Feuilles Mortes > Telly Feat. Lil Slow
Amour Hi-Fi (2021) /

Linz State Of Mind > Telly
Amour Hi-Fi (2021) /

Siti man > Telly
Amour Hi-Fi (2021) /

