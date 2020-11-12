Publié le par Coinx

#72 Special Tortured Records (RadioNasty, Kamaflarge, The Advent,…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Tortured Records sera le fil rouge du mix.

Crédit photo : Coinx

Playlist :

Override (Dark Force Of The Side) > Kamaflarge /

Heinsenberg > RadioNasty /

One Three O > Mark Broom /

B2 Roll > The Previous /

Music > Sound Associates /

Devil's Orchestra > Binny /

Machanism D > Mumps /

Fire (Paul Mac Remix) > Lee & Ritzi /

Low Force > Mark Williams /

Machine Driven > Paul Mac /

Control > Mark Williams /

The Gathering > District 1 /

Electric Mistress > Kamaflarge /

Whisky Buisiness > Barb Wired /

Disco Tamination > Kamaflarge /

Colosus > Barb Wired /

Mega Tom Bomb > The Advent /

War Head > The Advent /

Northen Soul > Ignition Technician /

