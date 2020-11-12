72 Special Tortured Records (RadioNasty, Kamaflarge, The Advent,…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Tortured Records sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
Override (Dark Force Of The Side) > Kamaflarge /
Heinsenberg > RadioNasty /
One Three O > Mark Broom /
B2 Roll > The Previous /
Music > Sound Associates /
Devil's Orchestra > Binny /
Machanism D > Mumps /
Fire (Paul Mac Remix) > Lee & Ritzi /
Low Force > Mark Williams /
Machine Driven > Paul Mac /
Control > Mark Williams /
The Gathering > District 1 /
Electric Mistress > Kamaflarge /
Whisky Buisiness > Barb Wired /
Disco Tamination > Kamaflarge /
Colosus > Barb Wired /
Mega Tom Bomb > The Advent /
War Head > The Advent /
Northen Soul > Ignition Technician /