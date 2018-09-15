TheMastersfunk #01

DJ Funkkhalid vous propose une selection 100% funk dans ce nouveau rendez-vous hebdomadaire.

Tracklist:

*18h00/19h00:

Fat larry’s band 1980-party after midnight

The Soultrend Orchestra feat. Frankie Pearl – Shiver (Papik 80’s Remix)

Five star 1985-Love Game

Fantasy 1983 – Live The Life I Love

Bar-Kays 1980-Open Your Heart

Billy Griffin 1982-Hold Me Tighter In The Rain

Crown Heights Affair 1982-Your Love Makes Me Hot (DELITE)

Karin Jones 1982-Here I go again

Beggar & Co 1981.-Mule (RCA)

Blue Feather 1986-After midnight [Injection Disco]

Ingram 1983-No One (MIRAGE)

Norma Jean Wright 1978-Sorcerer (12 » Mix)

High Inergy 1983-Rock My Heart (GORDY RECORDS)

Second Image 1982-Fall In Love (POLYDOR)

Bobby Broom 1981-Share My Love (GRP RECORDS)

Philly Cream 1979-Jammin’ At The Disco (FANTASY)

Howard Johnson 1985-Stand Up (AM RECORDS)

*19h00/20h00:

The Cool Notes 1985-My love is hot

Lukk Feat Felicia Collins 1985- On The One (IMPORTANT RECORDS)

Glenn Jones 1984 LP- Meet Me Half Way There (MCA)

John Whitehead 1988-Body Move [mercury)

Grey & Hanks 1980 – Now I’m Fine (RCA)

Magic Lady 1980 – Wake Up

Candi Staton 1986-You’ve Got The Love

Leprechaun 1981 – Loc-It-Up (CITATION)

The Players Association 1979 – Turn The Music Up (VANGUARD)

Future Flight 1981 LP – Walk Don’t Run (CAPITOL)

Coffee 1980 LP – Casanova (DELIGHT)

Chew 1983 – Tell Me You Love Me (CAPITOL)

Dunn & Bruce Street 1982- Shout For Joy (Label PCWAKI)

Wanda Walden 1981 LP – Holdin’ On (ELEKTRA)