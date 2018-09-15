TheMastersfunk #01

DJ Funkkhalid vous propose une selection 100% funk dans ce nouveau rendez-vous hebdomadaire.
Tracklist:
*18h00/19h00:
Fat larry’s band 1980-party after midnight
The Soultrend Orchestra feat. Frankie Pearl – Shiver (Papik 80’s Remix)
Five star 1985-Love Game
Fantasy 1983 – Live The Life I Love
Bar-Kays 1980-Open Your Heart
Billy Griffin 1982-Hold Me Tighter In The Rain
Crown Heights Affair 1982-Your Love Makes Me Hot (DELITE)
Karin Jones 1982-Here I go again
Beggar & Co 1981.-Mule (RCA)
Blue Feather 1986-After midnight [Injection Disco]
Ingram 1983-No One (MIRAGE)
Norma Jean Wright 1978-Sorcerer (12 » Mix)
High Inergy 1983-Rock My Heart (GORDY RECORDS)
Second Image 1982-Fall In Love (POLYDOR)
Bobby Broom 1981-Share My Love (GRP RECORDS)
Philly Cream 1979-Jammin’ At The Disco (FANTASY)
Howard Johnson 1985-Stand Up (AM RECORDS)
*19h00/20h00:
The Cool Notes 1985-My love is hot
Lukk Feat Felicia Collins 1985- On The One (IMPORTANT RECORDS)
Glenn Jones 1984 LP- Meet Me Half Way There (MCA)
John Whitehead 1988-Body Move [mercury)
Grey & Hanks 1980 – Now I’m Fine (RCA)
Magic Lady 1980 – Wake Up
Candi Staton 1986-You’ve Got The Love
Leprechaun 1981 – Loc-It-Up (CITATION)
The Players Association 1979 – Turn The Music Up (VANGUARD)
Future Flight 1981 LP – Walk Don’t Run (CAPITOL)
Coffee 1980 LP – Casanova (DELIGHT)
Chew 1983 – Tell Me You Love Me (CAPITOL)
Dunn & Bruce Street 1982- Shout For Joy (Label PCWAKI)
Wanda Walden 1981 LP – Holdin’ On (ELEKTRA)