La Mine S4-E8 ITW FLYNT

Playlist :
Miney Moe > Ol Kainry - Jewel /
Lettre de noblesse > Faycal
L'or du commun /
l'avenir est sombre > Thao - El Negro - Fantomatik
On parle de koi /
Evil horde. > Blaq Mask - Dr Creep - Historian Himself - Eskr One - Rated R - Cascas the Modern Viking - Swan - Thorazine - Lone Ninja
Evil horde. 2014 /
My vicious side. > Bekay - Dj Nixon
Let the ghosts sing. (Al Tarba). 2014 /
Ca se dégrade. > Busta Flex
Busta Flex. 1998 /
État Policier > Assassin
Touche d'espoir /
Long awaited. > Krumbsnatcha
Snatcha season. 2001 /
Going in circles. > Jon Murdock
The book of life. 2002 /
Parrowdice. > K-lashnekoff - Terra Firma
The sagas of K-lashnekoff. 2004 /
Le choc frontal > Flynt
Explicit 18 /
PEPITE > LINO (respect) /
KICK CA > WRSH Redrum /
INTERVIEW FLYNT /
FAIS TOURNER > Flynt
1 pour la plume / J'éclaire ma ville /
J'éclaire ma ville /
Marche arrière /
Fidèle à son contexte /
Comme sur un playground /
Compte à rebours > feat Ekoue /
Crazy > feat Lyricson - Isis /
Rien ne nous appartient /
Ballade freestyle. > O.D.T - Wira - Shoot Again
Nightmare mxtp. /
Putain de vide au font du crâne. > Singes des rues
Singes des rues mxtp. /
Débris d'pulsar. > Droogz brigade - Nappa
Dissection. 2008 /
Deep impact > Epidemic - Dreamtek
The Basement Tapes vol 1 /
Black Roses > Umang - Epidemic
The Black Rose Certificate /
CLASSIC > Mala (dire que toutes ces meufs) /
PADURAP > The Golden Gate Quartet (Joshua fit the battle off Jericho) /