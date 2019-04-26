La Mine S4-E21 100% SELECTION

Playlist :
Ouch > DIRTY DIKE - JMAN - LEE SCOTT - RONNIE BOSH
Acrylic Snail /
Retrospects > ESOTERIC
1212 /
Plus vite que la musique > KOMA /
Insomnia > NODJA
N /
Maigritude > NODJA
N /
The Underground > ONE.BE.LO
S.O.N.O.G.R.A.M. /
Follow my lead > ONE.BE.LO
S.O.N.O.G.R.A.M. /
Information Age > FRANTIK
Memory Lane /
Out the window > FATHER FOCUS CONFUCIUS - AR3A
Knot the droids /
Space Invaders > LIFE SCIENTIST
Majestic Manslaughter /
Un bon son brut pour les truands > I AM
L'école du micro d'argent /
Dangereux > I AM
L'école du micro d'argent /
LA PEPITE > TONY TOXIC /
KICK CA > Dr CONSPIRACY /
No holds barred > ROYAL FLUSH - M.O.P.
The Governor /
Life is hard > ROYAL FLUSH
The Governor /
We all about > ROYAL FLUSH - LARGE PROFESSOR
The Governor /
Ghetto pro shit > ROYAL FLUSH
The Governor /
Commando > WATSON & HOLMES
Watson & Holmes /
Zone out > WATSON & HOLMES
Watson & Holmes /
Depuis le début > SALADIN - NASME
La ligue des Mc révolutionnaires III /
Rap pour t'informer > MONOTOF - F DOUILLE - SACCO - C.RIO
La ligue des Mc révolutionnaires III /
Les règles du jeu > LE PAKKT
Musiques meurtrières /
Je veux en mettre > 2BAL - ARSENIK
Naufragé du temps /
Roulette Russe > G-KILL
Time Bomb /
Fair Warning > NOTTZ
You need this Music /
A dream come true > NOTTZ
You need this Music /
Speed freak > BLOODY MONK CONSORTIUM
Fully automated kill unlimited /
Staring thru da blinds > DOPE D.O.D.
Da roach /
CLASSIC: Burry me a G. > 2PAC - MOPREME - RATED R - BIG SYKE - MACADOSHIS
Thug life. /
PADURAP: Israelites. > DESMOND DEKKER /