La Mine S4-E21 100% SELECTION

Playlist :

Ouch > DIRTY DIKE - JMAN - LEE SCOTT - RONNIE BOSH
Acrylic Snail /

Retrospects > ESOTERIC
1212 /

Plus vite que la musique > KOMA /

Insomnia > NODJA
N /

Maigritude > NODJA
N /

The Underground > ONE.BE.LO
S.O.N.O.G.R.A.M. /

Follow my lead > ONE.BE.LO
S.O.N.O.G.R.A.M. /

Information Age > FRANTIK
Memory Lane /

Out the window > FATHER FOCUS CONFUCIUS - AR3A
Knot the droids /

Space Invaders > LIFE SCIENTIST
Majestic Manslaughter /

Un bon son brut pour les truands > I AM
L'école du micro d'argent /

Dangereux > I AM
L'école du micro d'argent /

LA PEPITE > TONY TOXIC /

KICK CA > Dr CONSPIRACY /

No holds barred > ROYAL FLUSH - M.O.P.
The Governor /

Life is hard > ROYAL FLUSH
The Governor /

We all about > ROYAL FLUSH - LARGE PROFESSOR
The Governor /

Ghetto pro shit > ROYAL FLUSH
The Governor /

Commando > WATSON & HOLMES
Watson & Holmes /

Zone out > WATSON & HOLMES
Watson & Holmes /

Depuis le début > SALADIN - NASME
La ligue des Mc révolutionnaires III /

Rap pour t'informer > MONOTOF - F DOUILLE - SACCO - C.RIO
La ligue des Mc révolutionnaires III /

Les règles du jeu > LE PAKKT
Musiques meurtrières /

Je veux en mettre > 2BAL - ARSENIK
Naufragé du temps /

Roulette Russe > G-KILL
Time Bomb /

Fair Warning > NOTTZ
You need this Music /

A dream come true > NOTTZ
You need this Music /

Speed freak > BLOODY MONK CONSORTIUM
Fully automated kill unlimited /

Staring thru da blinds > DOPE D.O.D.
Da roach /

CLASSIC: Burry me a G. > 2PAC - MOPREME - RATED R - BIG SYKE - MACADOSHIS
Thug life. /

PADURAP: Israelites. > DESMOND DEKKER /

