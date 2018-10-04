19 Spécial Jarring Effects (High Tone, Brain Damage,…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Jarring Effects sera le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
Ecrire > Charles Aznavour /
Strange 50's > L'Oeuf Raide /
Dub Fever (OBF Remix) > OBF, Improvisator Dub & High Tone /
Seabord Costline > Lobe Radiant Dub System /
Hard Working (Final Dub) > High Tone /
Radical Plan (Dub Version) > Brain Damage /
Lion And Goat feat Winston Mc Anuff > Brain Damage /
Cleaner > Filastine /
Immigrant Visa Pt 2 feat MC Zulu > Maga Bo /
Siege Of Kut (Sound System Mix) > Brain Damage & Vibronics /
Dubiously > High Tone /
Mama Words feat Horace Andy > Brain Damage /
Liqor (Dub Axiom) feat Oddateee > High Tone /
Dub Me Thunder > Kaltone /
Felix The Brat > Al'Tarba /
Hempro 905 > High Tone /
Versus > Ez3kiel /
Orgiastic Freq > L'Oeuf Raide /
Self Control feat Cecil Felix > Interlope /
Cushy Time > La Phaze /