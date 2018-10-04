Publié le par Coinx

#19 Spécial Jarring Effects (High Tone, Brain Damage,…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Jarring Effects sera le fil rouge du mix.

Playlist :

Ecrire > Charles Aznavour /

Strange 50's > L'Oeuf Raide /

Dub Fever (OBF Remix) > OBF, Improvisator Dub & High Tone /

Seabord Costline > Lobe Radiant Dub System /

Hard Working (Final Dub) > High Tone /

Radical Plan (Dub Version) > Brain Damage /

Lion And Goat feat Winston Mc Anuff > Brain Damage /

Cleaner > Filastine /

Immigrant Visa Pt 2 feat MC Zulu > Maga Bo /

Siege Of Kut (Sound System Mix) > Brain Damage & Vibronics /

Dubiously > High Tone /

Mama Words feat Horace Andy > Brain Damage /

Liqor (Dub Axiom) feat Oddateee > High Tone /

Dub Me Thunder > Kaltone /

Felix The Brat > Al'Tarba /

Hempro 905 > High Tone /

Versus > Ez3kiel /

Orgiastic Freq > L'Oeuf Raide /

Self Control feat Cecil Felix > Interlope /

Cushy Time > La Phaze /

