Beatscape 24/10/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – OPOLOPO – Chimera On A Leash – Sickla Part 3 – Local Talk

2 – ADELPHI MUSIC FACTORY – Cuba (Felipe Gordon remix) – Cuba Remixes – Shall Not Fade

3 – Pete Maxey – For The Love Of Music – Disco Ride VA – The Disco Express

4 – JAGA JAZZIST – Apex (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas remix) – Apex – Brainfeeder

5 – PBR Streetgang – Madame Z – From Hell With Love 2 – Lumberjacks In Hell

6 – VINCE WATSON – Progress (Joe Claussell remix) – Via – The Mixes – Everysoul

7 – Damiano Von Erckert – Let’s Hide Away – Lifesaver 4 Compilation – 21 (Dedicated To Andrew Weatherall) – Live At Robert Johnson

8 – LAVONZ – Satisfied – Uncut Gems – Dansu Discs

9 – CEV’S – Mooon – The 1st Rebirth – Urban Dubz

10 – CONCINNITY – Trumpelet – Trumpelet – Bob‚Äôs Your Uncle

11 – ZYMBOLO – Arbatel – Divinorium EP – Beathey Recordings

12 – FUNK D’VOID/BERNY – Junkies (Joe Silva remix) – Junkies – Moonlight

13 – WANDERIST – 2r2t – 2r2t’ – Aus Music

14 – DELAY GROUNDS – Coruscant (original mix) – Onomatopoeia – Pressure Dome

15 – LAYTON GIORDANI – Feel A Vibe – New Generation – Drumcode

16 – TRUNKLINE – Weird Life – Guilty Drums EP – Planet Rhythm

17 – MIKAEL JOHNSON – Frontiers (Shipyard remix) – Frontiers EP (Shipyard Remixes) – Tri Box Rec

18 – UAKOZ – No Attentions (original mix) – AskYourself EP – Elevate

19 – EKKOR – Man With The Plan – Precon – Aesir

20 – SALBANY – Blade (original mix) – Lifeforms – Diffuse Reality

21 – Lady Starlight – Re-15 – We Are Not Alone Pt 1 – Bpitch Control

22 – VIERS – LSD – Innocence – Typeless

23 – Maia Meia – U Wanna U Gotta – _Power – Suara