Beatscape 24/10/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – OPOLOPO – Chimera On A Leash – Sickla Part 3 – Local Talk
2 – ADELPHI MUSIC FACTORY – Cuba (Felipe Gordon remix) – Cuba Remixes – Shall Not Fade
3 – Pete Maxey – For The Love Of Music – Disco Ride VA – The Disco Express
4 – JAGA JAZZIST – Apex (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas remix) – Apex – Brainfeeder
5 – PBR Streetgang – Madame Z – From Hell With Love 2 – Lumberjacks In Hell
6 – VINCE WATSON – Progress (Joe Claussell remix) – Via – The Mixes – Everysoul
7 – Damiano Von Erckert – Let’s Hide Away – Lifesaver 4 Compilation – 21 (Dedicated To Andrew Weatherall) – Live At Robert Johnson
8 – LAVONZ – Satisfied – Uncut Gems – Dansu Discs
9 – CEV’S – Mooon – The 1st Rebirth – Urban Dubz
10 – CONCINNITY – Trumpelet – Trumpelet – Bob‚Äôs Your Uncle
11 – ZYMBOLO – Arbatel – Divinorium EP – Beathey Recordings
12 – FUNK D’VOID/BERNY – Junkies (Joe Silva remix) – Junkies – Moonlight
13 – WANDERIST – 2r2t – 2r2t’ – Aus Music
14 – DELAY GROUNDS – Coruscant (original mix) – Onomatopoeia – Pressure Dome
15 – LAYTON GIORDANI – Feel A Vibe – New Generation – Drumcode
16 – TRUNKLINE – Weird Life – Guilty Drums EP – Planet Rhythm
17 – MIKAEL JOHNSON – Frontiers (Shipyard remix) – Frontiers EP (Shipyard Remixes) – Tri Box Rec
18 – UAKOZ – No Attentions (original mix) – AskYourself EP – Elevate
19 – EKKOR – Man With The Plan – Precon – Aesir
20 – SALBANY – Blade (original mix) – Lifeforms – Diffuse Reality
21 – Lady Starlight – Re-15 – We Are Not Alone Pt 1 – Bpitch Control
22 – VIERS – LSD – Innocence – Typeless
23 – Maia Meia – U Wanna U Gotta – _Power – Suara