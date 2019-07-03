Publié le par Aymeric

Beatscape 22/06/2019

# Artist Track Album/EP Label
1 RAINER VEIL Shallows Vanity Modern Love
2 RADIO SLAVE Last Communication Ground Control/Last Communication Rekids
3 STEREO UNDERGROUND The Art Of Silence The Art Of Silence Balance Music
4 Mayan Gold Komm Und Entspanne RED Uncanny Valley
5 REINHARD VOIGT Der Mann, Der Nie Nach Deutz Kam Was Wir Spuren Kompakt
6 CHARLES TREES Aja (feat Marcus Elliot – 12″ Club mix) Portage Garage Sounds Portage Garage Sounds
7 S3A Eaux Troubles Pages Dirt Crew
8 Inner Life Moment Of My Life (Dimitri From Paris DJ Friendly Classic Re edit – 2017 Remaster) Salsoul Re-Edits Series One: Dimitri From Paris Salsoul
9 Loleatta Holloway Love Sensation (Dimitri From Paris DJ Friendly Classic Re edit – 2017 Remaster) Salsoul Re-Edits Series One: Dimitri From Paris Salsoul
10 Lorenz Rhode Back (Purple Disco Machine remix) 25 Compost Records – Overture 4 EP Compost
11 KINGS OF HOUSE NYC feat JULIE MCKNIGHT Still Here (Kings Of House NYC vocal mix) Still Here Vega
12 SOUL VISION Don’t Stop (remix) Don’t Stop 4 To The Floor
13 ROSS COUCH Connection Connection Body Rhythm
14 Vian Pelez Green Boulevard Crossed Signals Vol 7 Salted
15 Carlo Bonfim Tale Of Tales: Chapter 3 Lagaffe Tales
16 ALEX NIGGEMANN Love, Music, People (Lauer remix) Love, Music, People Aeon
17 URULU Orbital Metroid These Things Take Time
18 COLLATE & BALAUR Panspermia Panspermia Manuscript
19 Liquid Phonk Starwalk 25 Compost Records – Overture 4 EP Compost
20 Toetg Twisted Eichworx Vol 3 Eichtal Recordings
21 FLORIAN BUSSE Keep June Together EP Connected
22 DOVS Rene Figures Silent Cities Acid Test
23 AGORIA Remedy (Cinthie remix) Remedy Remixes (feat Noemie) Sapiens
24 Messes Basses Mistakin’ From Da Block #3 (Edition Limitee) Increase the Groove

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.