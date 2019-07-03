Beatscape 22/06/2019

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|RAINER VEIL
|Shallows
|Vanity
|Modern Love
|2
|RADIO SLAVE
|Last Communication
|Ground Control/Last Communication
|Rekids
|3
|STEREO UNDERGROUND
|The Art Of Silence
|The Art Of Silence
|Balance Music
|4
|Mayan Gold
|Komm Und Entspanne
|RED
|Uncanny Valley
|5
|REINHARD VOIGT
|Der Mann, Der Nie Nach Deutz Kam
|Was Wir Spuren
|Kompakt
|6
|CHARLES TREES
|Aja (feat Marcus Elliot – 12″ Club mix)
|Portage Garage Sounds
|Portage Garage Sounds
|7
|S3A
|Eaux Troubles
|Pages
|Dirt Crew
|8
|Inner Life
|Moment Of My Life (Dimitri From Paris DJ Friendly Classic Re edit – 2017 Remaster)
|Salsoul Re-Edits Series One: Dimitri From Paris
|Salsoul
|9
|Loleatta Holloway
|Love Sensation (Dimitri From Paris DJ Friendly Classic Re edit – 2017 Remaster)
|Salsoul Re-Edits Series One: Dimitri From Paris
|Salsoul
|10
|Lorenz Rhode
|Back (Purple Disco Machine remix)
|25 Compost Records – Overture 4 EP
|Compost
|11
|KINGS OF HOUSE NYC feat JULIE MCKNIGHT
|Still Here (Kings Of House NYC vocal mix)
|Still Here
|Vega
|12
|SOUL VISION
|Don’t Stop (remix)
|Don’t Stop
|4 To The Floor
|13
|ROSS COUCH
|Connection
|Connection
|Body Rhythm
|14
|Vian Pelez
|Green Boulevard
|Crossed Signals Vol 7
|Salted
|15
|Carlo
|Bonfim
|Tale Of Tales: Chapter 3
|Lagaffe Tales
|16
|ALEX NIGGEMANN
|Love, Music, People (Lauer remix)
|Love, Music, People
|Aeon
|17
|URULU
|Orbital
|Metroid
|These Things Take Time
|18
|COLLATE & BALAUR
|Panspermia
|Panspermia
|Manuscript
|19
|Liquid Phonk
|Starwalk
|25 Compost Records – Overture 4 EP
|Compost
|20
|Toetg
|Twisted
|Eichworx Vol 3
|Eichtal Recordings
|21
|FLORIAN BUSSE
|Keep June
|Together EP
|Connected
|22
|DOVS
|Rene Figures
|Silent Cities
|Acid Test
|23
|AGORIA
|Remedy (Cinthie remix)
|Remedy Remixes (feat Noemie)
|Sapiens
|24
|Messes Basses
|Mistakin’
|From Da Block #3 (Edition Limitee)
|Increase the Groove