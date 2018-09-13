Beatscape 08/09/2018

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – TIM PARKER – Slanted – Slanted EP – 20/20 LDN Recordings

2 – JOSS MOOG – Les Sucettes (Part 1) – Contrepied – Ondule Recordings

3 – JOHNNYPLUSE – Swillin Porter (Breaks mix) – Swillin Porter – Bulabeats

4 – TIGA/ZYNTHERIUS – Sunglasses At Night (Techno Seleba remix) – Turbo20Year RMX: Sunglasses At Night – Turbo Recordings

5 – AN ON BAST – Life In A Hammock – The Ballet Began At Eight – pets Recordings

6 – ANDERHOLM – Symphonie Des Fleurs – Flight Of The Sparrow – This Never Happened

7 – Dave DK – Immer Gut – Deutsch Kunterbunt Vol 6 – Deep, Tech, Electronic – Le Bien Et le Mal

8 – VESA-MATTI – Kasarmil – Geosynkron EP – 89:Ghost

9 – OOFT! – Indy Thinking (Fingerman rework) – Remote Lover EP – Hot Digits Music

10 – TUFF CITY KIDS – Wake People (Prins Thomas Diskomiks) – Remixes Vol 3 – Permanent Vacation

11 – TERRANOVA – Let It Fail (feat Sifa) – Singularity EP – Kompakt

12 – JArrgen Paape – Well, It’s Paape – Kompakt: Total 18 – Kompakt

13 – MARZATTACK – Byron Bay – Keep It EP – Roots For Bloom

14 – JOEY NEGRO – Distorting Space Time (Ron Trent remix) – Joey Negro Distorting Space Time Remix EP – Z Records

15 – JOSE BURGOS feat KENNY BOBIEN – For Your Love – For Your Love – 4 To The Floor

16 – NATHAN HAINES – Got Me Thinking (Opolopo remix) – Zoot Allure – Papa

17 – Scan 7 – Sunday On Saturday – Sunday On Saturday –

18 – SEAMUS HAJI/ATFC – Confess – Confess (Dr Packer Remix) – Big Love

19 – LIMYTH – Know U – Know U – Closer To Truth

20 – CHUJO – Feels Oryt – Feels Oryt – Soul Revolution

21 – AMINE EDGE/DANCE/CLYDE P – Dancin’ (extended mix) – Dancin’ – DFTD

22 – DUTCHICAN SOUL – Feeling Hot! – Fire & Ice (Part 1) – Salted

23 – JAY PALMA – House4U – House4U – Pogo House

24 – MORGASM – Disco Hit – Underwear EP – 1980 House Recordings

25 – LAY-FAR – Vast And Infinite – War Is Over – In-Beat-Ween Music

26 – WALKER & ROYCE – Take Me To Your Leader (feat Dances With White Girls – Justin Jay remix) – Self Help Remixes – Dirtybird