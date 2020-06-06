Publié le par Aymeric

Beatscape 06/06/2020

# Artist Track Album/EP Label
1 SIMON HINTER Heaven & Hell Tired Up EP Freerange
JAYDA G Both Of Us Both Of Us Inja Tune
3 Felipe Gordon For A Bright & Acid Future For A Bright & Acid Future Local Talk
4 HAYNESY I’ll House You (feat DJ Jabbathakut) The Reworks EP Cuttin’ It Fine
5 LUNA CITY EXPRESS Tribalism Disco Delight EP Robsoul
6 BAAUER Reachupdontstop Reachupdontstop Luckyme
7 FOAMEK Event Horizon 1 Cheap Thrills
8 FLORENCE A Touch Of Heaven Analogue Expressions Delsin
9 YOTAM AVNI Know Hope Was Here Kompakt
10 DUSTY KID Nemur (Grizzly remix) A Raver’s Diary (The Remixes) Isolade
11 BETON Transmodal Dockside Pets Recordings
12 K69/DREAM FREQUENCY Q2020 (K69/Dream Frequency remix) Q2020 Breaks And Original Mixes Sublime Recordings
13 THE PRIMITIVE PAINTER Click Song Click Song Apollo
14 SIGGATUNEZ Back Home Again Equality Suol
15 MOD SENS Route 11 Hollow EP Terrorythm
16 ALEX JANN Klep Klap (original mix) Dance Trax Vol 27 Dance Trax
17 Movement Quiet Storm Quiet Storm South Point
18 MADVILLA Work It Work It EP Hot Wings
19 VIELS Coincidence One (original mix) Pure Coincidence EP Dynamic Reflection
20 CHRIS LIEBING Trilogy (ANNA remix) Trilogy Remixes Pt II Mute
21 RAUL YOUNG Broken Glass Broken Glass EP Planet Rhythm
22 LACK RRRush Inside EP Livity Sound Recordings
23 Farr & BORT Sesh N/A Convoluted Vienna Underground Traxx
24 Funkystepz Amsterdam, Girls Go Wild (Ezekiel remix) Jera’s Guide Jera’s £Guide MOS
25 ACEN Play 2092 (Alk-e-d & Beeno remix) Play 2092 (Remixes) Hardcore energy
26 HIGHLIMITER Drugs In The Club (original mix) Drugs In The Club Childsplay
27 Hugh Hardie Day 3/Klaxon 7 Tunes In 7 Days Hospital
28 IMANU Serpent Memento Vision Recordings
29 JINX Blow Your Horn Liondub Street Series Vol 46: Come Again Liondub Street Series
30 Shamanga & Calculon Astral Traveller (original) Trouble In Paradise EP Voyage Music
31 DJ SWINDLA No More Sneak Dutty Bass Audio

