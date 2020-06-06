Beatscape 06/06/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|SIMON HINTER
|Heaven & Hell
|Tired Up EP
|Freerange
|JAYDA G
|Both Of Us
|Both Of Us
|Inja Tune
|3
|Felipe Gordon
|For A Bright & Acid Future
|For A Bright & Acid Future
|Local Talk
|4
|HAYNESY
|I’ll House You (feat DJ Jabbathakut)
|The Reworks EP
|Cuttin’ It Fine
|5
|LUNA CITY EXPRESS
|Tribalism Disco
|Delight EP
|Robsoul
|6
|BAAUER
|Reachupdontstop
|Reachupdontstop
|Luckyme
|7
|FOAMEK
|Event Horizon
|1
|Cheap Thrills
|8
|FLORENCE
|A Touch Of Heaven
|Analogue Expressions
|Delsin
|9
|YOTAM AVNI
|Know Hope
|Was Here
|Kompakt
|10
|DUSTY KID
|Nemur (Grizzly remix)
|A Raver’s Diary (The Remixes)
|Isolade
|11
|BETON
|Transmodal
|Dockside
|Pets Recordings
|12
|K69/DREAM FREQUENCY
|Q2020 (K69/Dream Frequency remix)
|Q2020 Breaks And Original Mixes
|Sublime Recordings
|13
|THE PRIMITIVE PAINTER
|Click Song
|Click Song
|Apollo
|14
|SIGGATUNEZ
|Back Home Again
|Equality
|Suol
|15
|MOD SENS
|Route 11
|Hollow EP
|Terrorythm
|16
|ALEX JANN
|Klep Klap (original mix)
|Dance Trax Vol 27
|Dance Trax
|17
|Movement
|Quiet Storm
|Quiet Storm
|South Point
|18
|MADVILLA
|Work It
|Work It EP
|Hot Wings
|19
|VIELS
|Coincidence One (original mix)
|Pure Coincidence EP
|Dynamic Reflection
|20
|CHRIS LIEBING
|Trilogy (ANNA remix)
|Trilogy Remixes Pt II
|Mute
|21
|RAUL YOUNG
|Broken Glass
|Broken Glass EP
|Planet Rhythm
|22
|LACK
|RRRush
|Inside EP
|Livity Sound Recordings
|23
|Farr & BORT
|Sesh N/A
|Convoluted
|Vienna Underground Traxx
|24
|Funkystepz
|Amsterdam, Girls Go Wild (Ezekiel remix)
|Jera’s Guide
|Jera’s £Guide MOS
|25
|ACEN
|Play 2092 (Alk-e-d & Beeno remix)
|Play 2092 (Remixes)
|Hardcore energy
|26
|HIGHLIMITER
|Drugs In The Club (original mix)
|Drugs In The Club
|Childsplay
|27
|Hugh Hardie
|Day 3/Klaxon
|7 Tunes In 7 Days
|Hospital
|28
|IMANU
|Serpent
|Memento
|Vision Recordings
|29
|JINX
|Blow Your Horn
|Liondub Street Series Vol 46: Come Again
|Liondub Street Series
|30
|Shamanga & Calculon
|Astral Traveller (original)
|Trouble In Paradise EP
|Voyage Music
|31
|DJ SWINDLA
|No More
|Sneak
|Dutty Bass Audio