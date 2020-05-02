Beatscape 02/05/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|RONE
|Lucid Dream
|Room With A View
|Infiné
|2
|COFLO
|Lux (Coflo’s extended mix)
|Lux Remixes
|Local Talk
|3
|TONI MONO
|Cold Fresh Air
|EP
|F Communications
|4
|WHITENOTES
|Tabee (The Whitenotes mix)
|Heart EP
|Hexaflowers
|5
|RODRIGUEZ JR
|Haussmann
|Blisss
|Mobilee
|6
|Basement Jaxx/Alma Duah
|Rendez-Vu (Dreamz dub)
|Lost Dubs (1999 – 2009)
|XL
|7
|PET SHOP BOYS
|I Don’t Wanna (Mano Le Tough remix)
|I Don’t Wanna
|X2
|8
|CLIVE FROM ACCOUNTS
|Bisou
|The Trouble With Clive EP
|Outplay
|9
|Ben Delay
|Brooklyn (Back In Time)
|Nervous Brooklyn Sessions 2020
|Nervous
|10
|ELI ESCOBAR
|Tonight (Club mix)
|Body Muzik
|Night People NYC
|11
|CLAVIS
|Matinada
|Wirefire EP
|Freerange
|12
|Animellix
|Lost In The Forest (Claude VonStroke edit)
|Best Of The Birdfeed Vol 2
|Dirtybird
|13
|Telephones
|Groundshaker / Lightbreaker (Pulse mix)
|Needs 007
|Needs (Not-For-Profits)
|14
|TIBI DABO
|Disbelieve
|Disbelieve
|Crosstown Rebels
|15
|MPH
|Afraid
|Subliminal
|Southpoint
|16
|MAURO PICOTTO/RICCARDO FERRI
|Walking On The Clouds
|Walking On The Clouds
|Alchemy
|17
|ALFA CORNAE
|Jackie Brown (extended mix)
|Jackie Brown
|Needwant
|18
|RODRIGUEZ JR
|Blisss
|Blisss
|Mobilee
|19
|TESLASONIC
|Hydrex Acid
|BAR Records 05
|Bar
|20
|2 CHARLIES
|Geger
|Nu Disco EP
|Future Soundz
|21
|ROVE RANGER
|Rave Memories
|Rave Memories
|10 Pills Mate
|22
|PANA
|Morning Chords
|Liberate EP
|Afterfax Movement
|23
|ANDRES CAMPO
|Monsters At The Toilet
|Therapy EP
|Tronic
|24
|PIG&DAN
|Rinse Out The Sound
|Tunnel Vision (Part 2)
|Drumcode