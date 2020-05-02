Publié le par Aymeric

Beatscape 02/05/2020

# Artist Track Album/EP Label
1 RONE Lucid Dream Room With A View Infiné
2 COFLO Lux (Coflo’s extended mix) Lux Remixes Local Talk
3 TONI MONO Cold Fresh Air EP F Communications
4 WHITENOTES Tabee (The Whitenotes mix) Heart EP Hexaflowers
5 RODRIGUEZ JR Haussmann Blisss Mobilee
6 Basement Jaxx/Alma Duah Rendez-Vu (Dreamz dub) Lost Dubs (1999 – 2009) XL
7 PET SHOP BOYS I Don’t Wanna (Mano Le Tough remix) I Don’t Wanna X2
8 CLIVE FROM ACCOUNTS Bisou The Trouble With Clive EP Outplay
9 Ben Delay Brooklyn (Back In Time) Nervous Brooklyn Sessions 2020 Nervous
10 ELI ESCOBAR Tonight (Club mix) Body Muzik Night People NYC
11 CLAVIS Matinada Wirefire EP Freerange
12 Animellix Lost In The Forest (Claude VonStroke edit) Best Of The Birdfeed Vol 2 Dirtybird
13 Telephones Groundshaker / Lightbreaker (Pulse mix) Needs 007 Needs (Not-For-Profits)
14 TIBI DABO Disbelieve Disbelieve Crosstown Rebels
15 MPH Afraid Subliminal Southpoint
16 MAURO PICOTTO/RICCARDO FERRI Walking On The Clouds Walking On The Clouds Alchemy
17 ALFA CORNAE Jackie Brown (extended mix) Jackie Brown Needwant
18 RODRIGUEZ JR Blisss Blisss Mobilee
19 TESLASONIC Hydrex Acid BAR Records 05 Bar
20 2 CHARLIES Geger Nu Disco EP Future Soundz
21 ROVE RANGER Rave Memories Rave Memories 10 Pills Mate
22 PANA Morning Chords Liberate EP Afterfax Movement
23 ANDRES CAMPO Monsters At The Toilet Therapy EP Tronic
24 PIG&DAN Rinse Out The Sound Tunnel Vision (Part 2) Drumcode

