#265 Blessing From The Last Ark (22/06/20)

Playlist :

Ba Da Doo Ba Day > The Itals
(Vinyl / Single) (1971) /

Work All Day > Barry Biggs
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /

Sound Of The City > Joe Higgs & Jimmy Cliff
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

Two Shall Be Together > Congo Ashanti Roy
(Vinyl / Single) (1980) /

Inflation > Peter Abdul
(Single) (2020) /

Right Time Come > Pura Vida
Praying For The Angels (2020) /

Blessing From The Last Ark > Pura Vida
Praying For The Angels (2020) /

Hard To Be True (Feat. Monica VanderWyde) > The Dell-Hi's
So Follows The Dance (2020) /

Stronger > Likkle Lion & Prince Alla
(Single) (2020) /

See It Deh > Willi Williams
(Single) (2020) /

Got To Get It > Half Pint
(Single) (2020) /

Pirates On The Shore > Payoh SoulRebel
(Single) (2019) /

Unite > The Viceroys
(Single) (2011) /

Holy Land > Earl 16
Deep Roots Music & Dub (2014) /

Scoob-A-Doo > Valmeria Roots
(Single) (2019) /

Jah Power, Jah Glory > Kiddus I
(Single) (2014) /

Dread In A Babylon > Bobby Thomas
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

Warrior > Joseph Clark
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

Save our Nation > Glen Brown
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

Chant Down Babylon > The Defenders
(Vinyl / Single) (1989) /

