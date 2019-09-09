Publié le par Jonathan

#232 Technology (09/09/19)

Au programme : on débute avec du roots et les habituels béabas du reggae avec Jimmy Cliff, Dawn & Christine, Johnny Osbourne et The Viceroys. Après on reste dans le roots avec les nouveautés avec Pura Vida, Najavibes, Toots And The Maytals, Clinton Fearon et Mykal Rose. Ensuite encore du roots avec les coups de coeur avec Third World, Prince Allah, Max Romeo, Akae Beka et Fc Apatride Utd. Et on fini avec du roots avec une sélection roots-oldies.

Playlist :

Samba Reggae > Jimmy Cliff
Samba Reggae (1992) /

Holy Mount Zion > Dawn & Christine
(Vinyl / Singe) (1979) /

Man Of Jahovia > Johnny Osbourne
Fally Lover (1980) /

We Must Unite > The Viceroys
We Must Unite (1982) /

Crawling > Pura Vida
(Single) (2019) /

Love Revolution (Feat. Mark Wonder) > Najavibes
Same Sun (2019) /

Man Of The World > Toots And The Maytals
Red, Gold, Green & Bue (2019) /

Technology > Clinton Fearon
History Say (13 Septembre 2019) /

Grudgefull Enemies > Mykal Rose
(Single) (2019) /

People Of A Differnt Color (Feat. Pressure Busspipe) > Third World
More Work To Be Done (2019) /

Some A Dem > Prince Allah
Stand Firm (2019) /

Heaven > Max Romeo
Words From The Brave (2019) /

Chemistry (Kagm Mystory) > Akae Beka
Mek A Menshun (2019) /

Bellygun Button > Fc Apatride Utd
Third Worldsim) (2019) /

Message From Jamdown > Desi Page
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /

Babylon Can't Escape > Ethipian Prophets
(Vinyl / Single) (1979) /

The Light > Georges
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /

Creation > Ripton Hilton
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

Penetrate > Almighty Stones
(Vinyl / Single) (1976) /

Guys Get A Blow > Pat Francis
(Vinyl / Single) (1974) /

Scorpion > Rob I Peart
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.