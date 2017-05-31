Lire le podcast
S03 E20 Menu Best Of #1
WMAP
L'art du sampling

La fin de la saison approche et d’ici à ce que l’antenne soit rendue, j’ai sélectionné le meilleur de WMAP!

 

Playlist :

La loi du point final > Oxmo Puccino feat Lino
Opéra Puccino, 1998

Power of the Gospel > Ben Harper
Fight For Your Mind, 1995

I Am > Young Gully
Dj Fresh Presents: The Tonite Show with Young Gully, 2009

Sojourn > Patrice Rushen
Shout It Out, 1977

Flight Confirmation > Alchemist feat Danny Brown and Schoolboy Q
Russian Roulette, 2012

Numai Tu > Sofia Rotaru
Single, 1973

The Mahdi > The Underachievers
Indigoism, 2013

Heather > Billy Cobham
Crosswinds, 1974