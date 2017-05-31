S03 E20 Menu Best Of #1

La fin de la saison approche et d’ici à ce que l’antenne soit rendue, j’ai sélectionné le meilleur de WMAP!
Playlist :
La loi du point final > Oxmo Puccino feat Lino
Opéra Puccino, 1998
Power of the Gospel > Ben Harper
Fight For Your Mind, 1995
I Am > Young Gully
Dj Fresh Presents: The Tonite Show with Young Gully, 2009
Sojourn > Patrice Rushen
Shout It Out, 1977
Flight Confirmation > Alchemist feat Danny Brown and Schoolboy Q
Russian Roulette, 2012
Numai Tu > Sofia Rotaru
Single, 1973
The Mahdi > The Underachievers
Indigoism, 2013