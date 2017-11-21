Lire le podcast
#5 Mississipi blues & The Forsaken Shadow
Reverb 21

Pour cette 5ème émission de Reverb 21, j’emmène avec moi l’angevin le plus américain que je connaisse : Youenn aka The Forsaken Shadow pour qu’il nous parle Blues, Country et Folk. Alors on démarre la R21 et on s’engage sur la Highway 61.

On s’intéressera aux artistes qui ont marqué le blues américain comme John Lee Hooker, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Orville Brody. Mais on s’écoutera également des morceaux un peu plus récents de Jack White, Bror Gunnar Jansson et du Gun Club.

On en profitera pour parler avec Youenn de son projet solo The Forsken Shadow, et de ses projets musicaux parrallèles avec le Slim Wild Boar et MyBodyHorse. Il nous fera même l’honneur de nous jouer quelques titres en live.

Allez!  Embarquez avec nous pour un vrai road trip américain!

 

Playlist :

Dimples > John Lee Hooker

In that car > Slim Wild Boar And His Forsaken Shadow

Cross > Orville Brody

The fire of love > The Gun Club

Ramblin man > Hank Williams

Coat of many colors > Dolly Parton

Carolina drama > Jack White

Lonesome heart blues > MyBodyHorse

I still miss someone > The Forsaken Shadow cover de Johnny Cash

When dolly's laughing > The Forsaken Shadow

That ain't gonna make you come back > The Forsaken Shadow

Moan snake moan parts III. The bear snake > Bror Gunnar Jansson