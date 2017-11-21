5 Mississipi blues & The Forsaken Shadow

Pour cette 5ème émission de Reverb 21, j’emmène avec moi l’angevin le plus américain que je connaisse : Youenn aka The Forsaken Shadow pour qu’il nous parle Blues, Country et Folk. Alors on démarre la R21 et on s’engage sur la Highway 61.

On s’intéressera aux artistes qui ont marqué le blues américain comme John Lee Hooker, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Orville Brody. Mais on s’écoutera également des morceaux un peu plus récents de Jack White, Bror Gunnar Jansson et du Gun Club.

On en profitera pour parler avec Youenn de son projet solo The Forsken Shadow, et de ses projets musicaux parrallèles avec le Slim Wild Boar et MyBodyHorse. Il nous fera même l’honneur de nous jouer quelques titres en live.

Allez! Embarquez avec nous pour un vrai road trip américain!

