Radio Plaizir
Mix ludique

Radio Plaizir 32.4 ‘Robotique’ Selecta

RP324

Rêve > Patrick Juvet

Le Physique et le Figure > Serge Gainsbourg & Jean Pierre Sabar

Bottle Factory Symphony > Amon Tobin

Shanti Dance [Pt.1&Pt.2] > Droids

MotherShip > Amon Tobin

Blue Screen > Zombie Zombie

Le Robot > Diana

Sonny's Interrogation [i-robot] > Marco Beltrami

Main Titles [i-robot] > Marco Beltrami

The Son Of Flynn [mobyremix] > Daft Punk

Return to Mother [abductionhome] > Amon Tobin

Automaton > Jamiroquai

Recognizer > Daft Punk

Mort d'Un Robot > Daniel Balavoine

Plantasia > Mort Garson