Muttersaft 03 w/ Electric Indigo
Raw. Cold pressed. No additives. No sugar.Muttersaft is a monthly show that aims to promote artists, activists and pioneers in the electronic music scene whom (mostly) happen to be women.Muttersaft 03 with ELECTRIC INDIGO

DJ, composer, musician, Electric Indigo represents an intelligent and distinguished interpretation of techno and electronic music. Her DJ-sets are characterized by a wide variety with a clarity of vision and a depth that comes from a deep understanding of the music and the art of DJing. As a composer and musician, she creates music for concert spaces, clubs, sound installations and occasionally for stage plays and short films. In her compositions and live performances, she emphasizes the spatial-temporal placement of subtly elaborated sounds and structures, often generated from speech recordings. Electric Indigo shuttles between Vienna and Berlin.
She is the founder of female:pressure.

Paid In Full > Erik B. & Rakim

Fight The Power > Public Enemy

Black Country / Electric Indigo Rework (bloodshed) > Phal:Angst

Queen In My Empire > Rhythm & Sound w/ Jennifer Lara

Micronaut+7 > Underground Resistance

Lucious Lon Pt.1 > Dj Rush

From The Air > Laurie Anderson

Get On Up > James Brown

Work It > Missy Elliott

Sept > Electric Indigo

Huibu > Recondite

Core Meltdown > B12

Pitch Black Mirror > Orphx

Membresi Ekl / Max Durante Hangover Remix > Squaric

Chronos V1 > Aleja Sanchez

Porter Ricks > Harbour Chart

Exoshift > Metamethod

Sin Sentido > Adriana Lopez

Blood In The Streets > Orphx

Relapse Paradigm > Rebekah

Constructed Reality > B.E.F.

Reloaded > Marleen Polakowski

Fusion / Markus Suckut Remix > Sebastian Mullaert

En Ningun Lugar > Adriana Lopez

Disintegrating Sand > Mike Parker

First Act > Klaudia Gawlas

Track 62 > Gotshell

Code Black > Rebekah

Under The Earth > Headless Horseman

Exodus / Kessell Remix > Deaxmade

Shedding The Fast > Van Bonn