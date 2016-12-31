Muttersaft 03 w/ Electric Indigo

MUTTERSAFT

Raw. Cold pressed. No additives. No sugar.Muttersaft is a monthly show that aims to promote artists, activists and pioneers in the electronic music scene whom (mostly) happen to be women.Muttersaft 03 with ELECTRIC INDIGO

DJ, composer, musician, Electric Indigo represents an intelligent and distinguished interpretation of techno and electronic music. Her DJ-sets are characterized by a wide variety with a clarity of vision and a depth that comes from a deep understanding of the music and the art of DJing. As a composer and musician, she creates music for concert spaces, clubs, sound installations and occasionally for stage plays and short films. In her compositions and live performances, she emphasizes the spatial-temporal placement of subtly elaborated sounds and structures, often generated from speech recordings. Electric Indigo shuttles between Vienna and Berlin.

She is the founder of female:pressure.