Muttersaft 03 w/ Electric Indigo

Raw. Cold pressed. No additives. No sugar.Muttersaft is a monthly show that aims to promote artists, activists and pioneers in the electronic music scene whom (mostly) happen to be women.Muttersaft 03 with ELECTRIC INDIGO
DJ, composer, musician, Electric Indigo represents an intelligent and distinguished interpretation of techno and electronic music. Her DJ-sets are characterized by a wide variety with a clarity of vision and a depth that comes from a deep understanding of the music and the art of DJing. As a composer and musician, she creates music for concert spaces, clubs, sound installations and occasionally for stage plays and short films. In her compositions and live performances, she emphasizes the spatial-temporal placement of subtly elaborated sounds and structures, often generated from speech recordings. Electric Indigo shuttles between Vienna and Berlin.
She is the founder of female:pressure.
Paid In Full > Erik B. & Rakim
Fight The Power > Public Enemy
Black Country / Electric Indigo Rework (bloodshed) > Phal:Angst
Queen In My Empire > Rhythm & Sound w/ Jennifer Lara
Micronaut+7 > Underground Resistance
Lucious Lon Pt.1 > Dj Rush
From The Air > Laurie Anderson
Get On Up > James Brown
Work It > Missy Elliott
Sept > Electric Indigo
Huibu > Recondite
Core Meltdown > B12
Pitch Black Mirror > Orphx
Membresi Ekl / Max Durante Hangover Remix > Squaric
Chronos V1 > Aleja Sanchez
Porter Ricks > Harbour Chart
Exoshift > Metamethod
Sin Sentido > Adriana Lopez
Blood In The Streets > Orphx
Relapse Paradigm > Rebekah
Constructed Reality > B.E.F.
Reloaded > Marleen Polakowski
Fusion / Markus Suckut Remix > Sebastian Mullaert
En Ningun Lugar > Adriana Lopez
Disintegrating Sand > Mike Parker
First Act > Klaudia Gawlas
Track 62 > Gotshell
Code Black > Rebekah
Under The Earth > Headless Horseman
Exodus / Kessell Remix > Deaxmade
Shedding The Fast > Van Bonn