08 hosted by Kaltès – VARIOUS ASSES

MUTTERSAFT

Raw. Cold pressed. No additives. No sugar.

Muttersaft is a monthly show that aims to promote artists, activists and pioneers in the electronic music scene whom (mostly) happen to be female-identified artists.

Muttersaft 08 with Various Asses.

Various Asses. « Body Horror music from Melbourne, Australia ».

As one critic put « Various Asses has put every producer in the country on notice, and is about to start giving everyone a run for their money. Underrated, but showing major potential, we’re 100% on the Various Asses train – get on board before there’s no seats left. »

