#08 hosted by Kaltès – VARIOUS ASSES
Muttersaft
100% pur jus. Pressé à froid. Sans sucre ajouté.

#08 hosted by Kaltès – VARIOUS ASSES

MUTTERSAFT
Raw. Cold pressed. No additives. No sugar.
Muttersaft is a monthly show that aims to promote artists, activists and pioneers in the electronic music scene whom (mostly) happen to be female-identified artists.

Muttersaft 08 with Various Asses.
Various Asses. « Body Horror music from Melbourne, Australia ».
As one critic put « Various Asses has put every producer in the country on notice, and is about to start giving everyone a run for their money. Underrated, but showing major potential, we’re 100% on the Various Asses train – get on board before there’s no seats left. »

MUTTERSAFT is a monthly show hosted by Kaltès every last Saturday of the month.

Playlist :

Down, Down > Various Asses

MK 94 > Various Asses

&&&&& > Arca

Playeing > Fatti Frances

He Said I Said > Cooly G

Recollection of the Wraith > Shabazz Palaces

Been Fweago > Spaceghost Purrp

Unknown Tongues > Jlin

Hood Team > Various Asses

Take Away > Missy Elliott

Glass Ocean > Zomby

RAP > Actress

OOOUUU > Young M.A

Back 2 Da Block > 3D Natee

16 Shots > Steflon Don