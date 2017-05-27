08 hosted by Kaltès – VARIOUS ASSES

MUTTERSAFT
Raw. Cold pressed. No additives. No sugar.
Muttersaft is a monthly show that aims to promote artists, activists and pioneers in the electronic music scene whom (mostly) happen to be female-identified artists.
Muttersaft 08 with Various Asses.
Various Asses. « Body Horror music from Melbourne, Australia ».
As one critic put « Various Asses has put every producer in the country on notice, and is about to start giving everyone a run for their money. Underrated, but showing major potential, we’re 100% on the Various Asses train – get on board before there’s no seats left. »
MUTTERSAFT is a monthly show hosted by Kaltès every last Saturday of the month.
Playlist :
Down, Down > Various Asses
MK 94 > Various Asses
&&&&& > Arca
Playeing > Fatti Frances
He Said I Said > Cooly G
Recollection of the Wraith > Shabazz Palaces
Been Fweago > Spaceghost Purrp
Unknown Tongues > Jlin
Hood Team > Various Asses
Take Away > Missy Elliott
Glass Ocean > Zomby
RAP > Actress
OOOUUU > Young M.A
Back 2 Da Block > 3D Natee
16 Shots > Steflon Don