La Mixtape de MaAuLa – #03

Playlist :

Stargazer > Golden Dawn Arkestra

Stargazer - Modern Imperial Records - 2016

Rompecuero (Intro) > Jungle Fire

Tropicoso - Nacional Records

Comencemos > Jungle Fire

Tropicoso - Nacional Records

Ohue (Frankie Francis & Simbad Edit) > Victor Uwaifo

Sofrito (Tropical Discotheque) - Strut - 2011

Bongolia > The Incredible Bongo Band

Katanga Exotic Music from the jungle - Doghous&Bone Records - 2014

Love Child > Perez Prado

Love Child - Arabella -

Last Stand > Ikebe Shakedown

Stone by stone - Ubiquity - 2014

The Rain > Electric Peanut Butter Company

Trans​-​Atlantic Psych Classics Vol. 2 - Ubiquity - 2013

Up From The South > The Budos Band

The Budos Band - Daptone Records -

El Abanico > Wganda Kenya

The Afrosound of Colombia volume 1 - Vampisoul - 2010

Rise > Bim Bam Orchestra

Break Your Border - Mud Club - 2016

Hustler > Tony Allen & Africa 70

Disco Afro Reedit Series - Planet Woo / Gomet Records - 2016

Super Bar Konon Mousso > Amadou Balake

Bar Konon Mousso Bar - Kindred Spirits - 2014