La Mixtape de MaAuLa – #03
Pour le troisième épisode des mixtape de MaAuLa, voici une sélection orienté afrobeat, afrofunk, afrosound du monde entier. Mets toi bien et chill au soleil.

Playlist :

Stargazer > Golden Dawn Arkestra
Stargazer - Modern Imperial Records - 2016

Rompecuero (Intro) > Jungle Fire
Tropicoso - Nacional Records

Comencemos > Jungle Fire
Tropicoso - Nacional Records

Ohue (Frankie Francis & Simbad Edit) > Victor Uwaifo
Sofrito (Tropical Discotheque) - Strut - 2011

Bongolia > The Incredible Bongo Band
Katanga Exotic Music from the jungle - Doghous&Bone Records - 2014

Love Child > Perez Prado
Love Child - Arabella -

Last Stand > Ikebe Shakedown
Stone by stone - Ubiquity - 2014

The Rain > Electric Peanut Butter Company
Trans​-​Atlantic Psych Classics Vol. 2 - Ubiquity - 2013

Up From The South > The Budos Band
The Budos Band - Daptone Records -

El Abanico > Wganda Kenya
The Afrosound of Colombia volume 1 - Vampisoul - 2010

Rise > Bim Bam Orchestra
Break Your Border - Mud Club - 2016

Hustler > Tony Allen & Africa 70
Disco Afro Reedit Series - Planet Woo / Gomet Records - 2016

Super Bar Konon Mousso > Amadou Balake
Bar Konon Mousso Bar - Kindred Spirits - 2014