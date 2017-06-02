La Mixtape de MaAuLa – #03

Pour le troisième épisode des mixtape de MaAuLa, voici une sélection orienté afrobeat, afrofunk, afrosound du monde entier. Mets toi bien et chill au soleil.
Playlist :
Stargazer > Golden Dawn Arkestra
Stargazer - Modern Imperial Records - 2016
Rompecuero (Intro) > Jungle Fire
Tropicoso - Nacional Records
Comencemos > Jungle Fire
Tropicoso - Nacional Records
Ohue (Frankie Francis & Simbad Edit) > Victor Uwaifo
Sofrito (Tropical Discotheque) - Strut - 2011
Bongolia > The Incredible Bongo Band
Katanga Exotic Music from the jungle - Doghous&Bone Records - 2014
Love Child > Perez Prado
Love Child - Arabella -
Last Stand > Ikebe Shakedown
Stone by stone - Ubiquity - 2014
The Rain > Electric Peanut Butter Company
Trans-Atlantic Psych Classics Vol. 2 - Ubiquity - 2013
Up From The South > The Budos Band
The Budos Band - Daptone Records -
El Abanico > Wganda Kenya
The Afrosound of Colombia volume 1 - Vampisoul - 2010
Rise > Bim Bam Orchestra
Break Your Border - Mud Club - 2016
Hustler > Tony Allen & Africa 70
Disco Afro Reedit Series - Planet Woo / Gomet Records - 2016
Super Bar Konon Mousso > Amadou Balake
Bar Konon Mousso Bar - Kindred Spirits - 2014