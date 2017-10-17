Lire le podcast
#17 Hip-hop et katana font très bon ménage !
L'Adagio pour BO
Autour des musiques de films !

RZA accompagne Forest Whitaker dans Ghost Dog : The Way of The Samurai, de Jim Jarmusch. On est proche de la BO parfaite entre cinéma indépendant, hip-hop et culture japonaise.

La nouveauté est tirée de 120 Battements par minute de Robin Campillo, la pépite est signée Lalo Schiffrin.

 

Playlist :

120 Battements par minute > Arnaud Rebotini
Flying Birds > RZA
Ghost Dog : The Way of The Samuraï

Fast Shadow > RZA
Samurai Showdown > RZA
Raise Your Swords > RZA
The Big Battle > Lalo Schiffrin
Enter The Dragon