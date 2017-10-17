Lire le podcast
La Mine
Rap d'ici et d'ailleurs

LA MINE 3ème saison !

Retour de LA MINE dans le studio de Radio Campus.

DOC

FANTOMATIK

NEG

DJ KICKS

Sometimes 8 Bars Enough …

Playlist :

Good Weed Bitches and Guns > Rock
Rockness After P

Ca devait arriver > La K-bine
Telephonik Tape

Blink > Boog Brown
Brown's Study

Le retour des Crevards > Sept et Lartizan
Le jeu du pendu

FAIT TOURNER

Mix NEG > Hugo TSR
Tant qu'on est la

Whatever happened to the music > Ern Dawgy - Fresh Air - Graveyard Shifter
Vengeance

The Creeper > Rated R - DJ Coach One
Demonic Disciples

Roads > Tones
The Awakenning

Getting Mouldy > Illinformed - J Man
The Mould Tape

Back Down > Illinformed - B.V.A - Leaf Dog
The Mould Tape

LA PEPITE
Le 16 de la semaine

Freestyle > Dooz Kawa

KICK CA
L'Instru de la semaine

Pharaoe > Grillabeats

Run up > The Game - Ice Cube - YG
NWA 2016

Blastin > Snoop - Ice Cube - MC Eiht
Inédit 25th birthday of Death Certificate (Ice Cube)

L'espoir des Favelas > Rim'K
Famille Nombreuse

Jour de pluie > Le Sous-Marin
Tetsuo Shima

There He Goes > Dirty Dike
Return of the Twat

Rapping over silence > Dirty Dike
Return of the Twat

LE PROJET LOCAL > DJ KICKS
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough

Get Closer > DJ Kicks
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough

Morning Coffee > DJ Kicks
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough

Born Sick > DJ Kicks
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough

Bitch Nigga > Vell - Doughboyz Cashout - E.40
Stay down to come up

Peek A Boo Freestyle > Slim Thug - Killa Kyleon

Voisin d'en haut > Hugo TSR
Nappage Nocturne

Own appeal > Oddisee

Gunbuck you up > Dexter

PADURAP
Le morceau qu'est pas du rap bande d'enfoirés

Love's dub > The Heptones
Observer's Style