LA MINE 3ème saison !

Retour de LA MINE dans le studio de Radio Campus.
DOC
FANTOMATIK
NEG
DJ KICKS
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough …
Playlist :
Good Weed Bitches and Guns > Rock
Rockness After P
Ca devait arriver > La K-bine
Telephonik Tape
Blink > Boog Brown
Brown's Study
Le retour des Crevards > Sept et Lartizan
Le jeu du pendu
FAIT TOURNER
Mix NEG > Hugo TSR
Tant qu'on est la
Whatever happened to the music > Ern Dawgy - Fresh Air - Graveyard Shifter
Vengeance
The Creeper > Rated R - DJ Coach One
Demonic Disciples
Roads > Tones
The Awakenning
Getting Mouldy > Illinformed - J Man
The Mould Tape
Back Down > Illinformed - B.V.A - Leaf Dog
The Mould Tape
LA PEPITE
Le 16 de la semaine
Freestyle > Dooz Kawa
KICK CA
L'Instru de la semaine
Pharaoe > Grillabeats
Run up > The Game - Ice Cube - YG
NWA 2016
Blastin > Snoop - Ice Cube - MC Eiht
Inédit 25th birthday of Death Certificate (Ice Cube)
L'espoir des Favelas > Rim'K
Famille Nombreuse
Jour de pluie > Le Sous-Marin
Tetsuo Shima
There He Goes > Dirty Dike
Return of the Twat
Rapping over silence > Dirty Dike
Return of the Twat
LE PROJET LOCAL > DJ KICKS
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough
Get Closer > DJ Kicks
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough
Morning Coffee > DJ Kicks
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough
Born Sick > DJ Kicks
Sometimes 8 Bars Enough
Bitch Nigga > Vell - Doughboyz Cashout - E.40
Stay down to come up
Peek A Boo Freestyle > Slim Thug - Killa Kyleon
Voisin d'en haut > Hugo TSR
Nappage Nocturne
Own appeal > Oddisee
Gunbuck you up > Dexter
PADURAP
Le morceau qu'est pas du rap bande d'enfoirés
Love's dub > The Heptones
Observer's Style