#7 Carter Burwell, le préféré des Coen
L'Adagio pour BO
Autour des musiques de films !

Un extrait de la BO de Sully pour commencer, les compositions de Carter Burwell pour les Coen dans Raising Arizona, Blood Simple, Fargo ou True Grit  ensuite, et pour finir, un morceau du grand Williams (Tenessee ? non, pas celui-ci ! ).

 

Flying Home > Christian Jacob & The Tierney Sutton Band, Clint Eastwood
Sully

Way Out There > Carter Burwell
Raising Arizona

Blood Simple Theme > Carter Burwell
Blood Simple

Fargo, North Dakota > Carter Burwell
Fargo

The Wicked Flee > Carter Burwell
True Grit

Leaning On The Everlasting Arm (extrait) > Robert Mitchum
The Night Of The Hunter

Rey's Theme > John Williams
Star Wars VII : The Force Awakens