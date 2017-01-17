7 Carter Burwell, le préféré des Coen

Un extrait de la BO de Sully pour commencer, les compositions de Carter Burwell pour les Coen dans Raising Arizona, Blood Simple, Fargo ou True Grit ensuite, et pour finir, un morceau du grand Williams (Tenessee ? non, pas celui-ci ! ).
Flying Home > Christian Jacob & The Tierney Sutton Band, Clint Eastwood
Sully
Way Out There > Carter Burwell
Raising Arizona
Blood Simple Theme > Carter Burwell
Blood Simple
Fargo, North Dakota > Carter Burwell
Fargo
The Wicked Flee > Carter Burwell
True Grit
Leaning On The Everlasting Arm (extrait) > Robert Mitchum
The Night Of The Hunter
Rey's Theme > John Williams
Star Wars VII : The Force Awakens