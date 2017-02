I fell in love last Night > Heavenly

love > the red telephone

sweet fruit > loving

butterfly > twin peaks

waiting for you > JC SATAN

living in pretend > part time

love kills > Radio Birdman

psyho killer > Talking Heads

nobo > Tijuana panthers

be my girl > the baron four

There she goes > The La's

loving you sometimes > the outcasts

Baby I love you > The ramones

Y found you > The tops

I'm in love > Teenage fanclub

Sometimes > My bloody Valentine