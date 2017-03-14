Garage du disco Freaks – édition spéciale 2H

He's the greatest dancers > Sister sledge

goromphmca > Dur Dur

oboa sima > Ata Kak

mashisa > Vo

Blakc pepper > Yoruba singers

ashewo ara > kaballa

Dalkavul > Senay

nodelo embe mulena > Eko Roosvelt

bourgie bourgie > John Davis & the monster orchestra

there's never been > Kenix ft young blood

repeating night > the mauskovic dance band

i want you > Gary Low

disco fever > Goat

atmosfere

Oseka > Golden dawn Arkestra

Only You > steeve monite

I'm an idian too > Dan Armando

Mr Flagio > Take a chance

Donna Summer

fell the drive > doctor cats