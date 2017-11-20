3 Special Rone « Spanish Breakfast »

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik l’album de Rone « Spanish Breakfast » sera le fil rouge du mix.
Artwork : Vladimir Mavounia-Kouka
Playlist :
Poisson Pilote > Rone
L'Ami Retrouvé > Le Grand Orchestre D'Alphonse Sauvage
Belobezvodnoe > Thylacine
Things We Almost Did > Clara Moto
The Plug (Quantic Mix) > Bonobo
Because It's There > Chloé
Getting Old > Felix Laband
The Ultimate High > Chloé
Transistor Rhytm > Smooth
Sol > Smooth
Boots > Herbert
Everything > Rone
Tasty City > Rone
EXposed > Plastikman
Mirapolis > Rone
Fast Descent To The Surface (Eyeball Landing) > Jeff Mills
Your Place Or Mine > Audion
Loop (Thylacine Remix) > Blue Box
Bora feat Alain Damasio > Rone
EXhale > Plastikman
Parade > Rone
Tetsuo's Dance > Bwana
Belleville > Rone
Paris Est > Electric Rescue
Spanish Breakfast > Rone
Fab 40 > Applescal
La Dame Blanche > Rone
Berlingot > Thylacine
Phantom Studies > Marcel Dettman / Ben Klock
Aya Ama > Rone
Interlude In The Bed > Rone