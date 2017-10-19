Lire le podcast
#01 Special Panda Dub « Shapes et Shadow »
Coinxomatik
Mix par Dj Coinx

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik l’album de Panda Dub « Shapes & Shadow » sera le fil rouge du mix.

Artwork : Tristan Josse 

 

Playlist :

Howl > Panda Dub

Hellebore > R-Dug

Lost Temple > Panda Dub

Kroket feat Mc Olivia > Kanka

Popland > Kanka

Kalahari > Panda Dub

Satan Fall > Sly & Robbie

Bad Weather (Panda Dub remix) > High Tone

Tripalium Dub > Dubamix

Shame (Chinese Man remix) > Big Ranx

Big World > Dub Pistols

Les Ptit's Tracts > Dubamix

Versus (live) > Ezekiel

Londinium > Archive

Brest Bay > Stand High Patrol

Tant Qu'elle Résonne (Musique Engagée) (David Jessmaster remix) > Kalash

J'finirais Dans Un Coquillage > Panda Dub

Class War Dub > Dubamix

Crystal Dub > Scoop

Drizzle > Panda Dub

En Marche Pour Sion > Miniman

Labyrinthe > Panda Dub

Shankara > Panda Dub

Shapes & Shadow > Panda Dub