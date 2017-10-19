01 Special Panda Dub « Shapes et Shadow »

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik l’album de Panda Dub « Shapes & Shadow » sera le fil rouge du mix.
Artwork : Tristan Josse
Playlist :
Howl > Panda Dub
Hellebore > R-Dug
Lost Temple > Panda Dub
Kroket feat Mc Olivia > Kanka
Popland > Kanka
Kalahari > Panda Dub
Satan Fall > Sly & Robbie
Bad Weather (Panda Dub remix) > High Tone
Tripalium Dub > Dubamix
Shame (Chinese Man remix) > Big Ranx
Big World > Dub Pistols
Les Ptit's Tracts > Dubamix
Versus (live) > Ezekiel
Londinium > Archive
Brest Bay > Stand High Patrol
Tant Qu'elle Résonne (Musique Engagée) (David Jessmaster remix) > Kalash
J'finirais Dans Un Coquillage > Panda Dub
Class War Dub > Dubamix
Crystal Dub > Scoop
Drizzle > Panda Dub
En Marche Pour Sion > Miniman
Labyrinthe > Panda Dub
Shankara > Panda Dub
Shapes & Shadow > Panda Dub