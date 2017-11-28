Lire le podcast
#159 Earth Cry
Bamboo Station
Reggae

Playlist :

set Me Free > Larry Crosdale
(Vinyl / Single) (1975)

Bron Free > Michael Rose
(Vinyl / Single) (1979)

My Whole World > Sugar Minott
(Vinyl / Single) (1980)

Trials And Crosses (Dub Version) > Earl Sixteen
(Vinyl / Single) (1981)

No Puppets > Leah Rosier
The Black Star Tracks (2017)

Kingdoms Of Africa > Mo'Kalamity
One Love Vibration (26 Janvier 2018)

Earth Cry (Feat. Akae Bek) > Jahdan Blakkamoore
(Single) (2017)

Mad Men > City Kay
Mad Men (2017)

Pas De Doute > Chaton
Live Plus Près De Toi (2017)

Son Of David > Samory I
Black Gold (2017)

Liberation Time > Brain Damage Meets Harrison Stafford
Liberation Time (2017)

New Name > Jah 9
Jussbuss acoustic 2014

Judgement Day > Raging Fyah
Jussbuss acoustic 2014

Uptown Downtowwn > Dre Island
Jussbuss acoustic 2014

Modern Day Juda > Jesse Royal
Jussbuss acoustic 2014

Stylin' > Protoje
Jussbuss acoustic 2015