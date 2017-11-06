156 Soborro

Au programme de cette émission on retrouve les b.a.-bas du reggae avec Cornell Campbell, Sister Frica, Edi Fitzroy et Eric Donaldson (du gros roots oldies hein !). Après on retrouve les nouveautés avec Yoha & the Dragon Tribe, Ernest Ranglin pour le projet Havana meets Kingston, Salim Jah Peter et Max Romeo (encore du gros roots hein !), il y a aussi la diffusion de linterview de Max Romeo que nous avons fait en juillet dernier au dub camp. Ensuite on avons les coups de coeur avec Dub Shepherds, Marina P & the Radiators, Roger Robinson et Ol’Rootz Penny (toujours du gros roots !). Pour finir on continue le tour du monde du reggae : on passera par l’Ethiopie, la France, la Guadeloupe, la Guinée et la Guyane. Enjoy ! 🙂
Playlist :
Control your daughters > Cornell Campbell
Stalowatt (1976)
We are One In Spirit > Sister Frica
(Vinyl / Single) (1978)
Work On Mr Farmer > Edi Fitzroy
(Vinyl / Single) (1982)
They Have To Run Away > Eric Donaldson
Do It Now (1982)
When I Play Music > Yoha & The Dragon Tribe
The Sound Of My Soul (2017)
Soborro (Feat. Cheik Tidiane Seck) > Salim Jah Peter
Nature (2017)
410 San Miguel > Ernest Ranglin
Havna Meets Kingston (2017)
Interview de Max Romeo Enregistrée au Dub Camp Cet Été
The Farmers Story > Max Romeo
(Single) (2017)
Out Of The Sun (Feat. Ivan Jah) > Dub Shepherds
Time To Reap (2017
Bold > Marina P & The Radiators (2017)
Marina P & The Radiators (2017)
Ashes To Fire > Roger Robinson
Dis Side Ah Town (2015)
The Stronger Survive > Ol'Rootz Penny
(Single) (2017)
Black Beauty > Nazarenes
Orit (2000)
We Are One > Rod Anton
Wevolution (2014)
Ma Colline > Tiwony
Roots Rebel (2014)
Mon Beau Village > Seyni & Yeliba
N'Tara (2003)
Song For The Mother > Prince Koloni
Introducing Prince Koloni (2010)