136 I’Am Dread

Playlist :
Zimbabwé > Dambala
(Vinyl / Single) (1978)
Three Wickeed Men > Reggae George
(Vinyl / Single) (1981)
Two Timer > Triston Palmer
Jocker Smoker (1982)
Gun Shot > Johnny Ringo
Riding West (1982)
Shadow > Ward 21
(Single) (2017)
Time > Charlie P
In The Box Session 3 (2017)
Some A Dem > LMK
My Enemies Riddim (2017)
Roll Call > Adwela & The Uprising
Road Less Traveled (2017)
Bloody Flag > Wanna Rebel Sound
Wanna Rebel Sound (2012)
I'am Dread (Feat. Jah Light) > Les Vieux Mogos
Motherland (2017)
Valley Of Roses > Meta & The Cornenrstones
Hira (2017)
Talkin Revolution Master > Talisman
Don't Play With Fyah (2017)
Draw Your Brakes > Scotty
School Days (1971)
I Worry > Scotty
School Days (1971)
Children Children > Scotty
School Days (1971)
I Count The Skank > Scotty
Unbelieved Sounds (1998)
Salavation Train > Scotty
Unbelieved Sounds (1998)
Holy Father From The Roots > Scotty
(Vinyl / Single) (1974)
Clean Race > Scotty
(Vinyl / Single) (1972)