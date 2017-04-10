Lire le podcast
#136 I’Am Dread
Bamboo Station
Reggae

#136 I’Am Dread

Playlist :

Zimbabwé > Dambala
(Vinyl / Single) (1978)

Three Wickeed Men > Reggae George
(Vinyl / Single) (1981)

Two Timer > Triston Palmer
Jocker Smoker (1982)

Gun Shot > Johnny Ringo
Riding West (1982)

Shadow > Ward 21
(Single) (2017)

Time > Charlie P
In The Box Session 3 (2017)

Some A Dem > LMK
My Enemies Riddim (2017)

Roll Call > Adwela & The Uprising
Road Less Traveled (2017)

Bloody Flag > Wanna Rebel Sound
Wanna Rebel Sound (2012)

I'am Dread (Feat. Jah Light) > Les Vieux Mogos
Motherland (2017)

Valley Of Roses > Meta & The Cornenrstones
Hira (2017)

Talkin Revolution Master > Talisman
Don't Play With Fyah (2017)

Draw Your Brakes > Scotty
School Days (1971)

I Worry > Scotty
School Days (1971)

Children Children > Scotty
School Days (1971)

I Count The Skank > Scotty
Unbelieved Sounds (1998)

Salavation Train > Scotty
Unbelieved Sounds (1998)

Holy Father From The Roots > Scotty
(Vinyl / Single) (1974)

Clean Race > Scotty
(Vinyl / Single) (1972)