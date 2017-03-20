Think Positive > Hopeton Lewis
(Vinyl / Single) (1977)
Don't Be Afraid > Right Time
(Vinyl / Single) (1982)
King Of Kings > Sugar Minott
(Vinyl / Single) (1980)
Same Almighty > Michael Prophet
(Vinyl / Single) (2012)
Blaze Up > Lion D
(Heartical Soul) (2015)
Fyah Fyah > Jesse Royal
Real Life Story Riddim (2017)
Freedom (Feat. Ras Telford) > Iseo & Dodosound
Cat Platoon (2015)
Downpressor Man > Sinéad O'Conor
Throw Down Your Arms (2005)
Life Learning (Feat. Max Romeo) > Patois Brothers
Wise & Wild (2017)
See Dem Fake Leaders > Ziggy Marley
(Single) (2017)
My Father's House (Feat. Cedric Myton) > Kingston All Stars
Presenting Kingston All Stars (2017)
Crime (Feat. Var) > Inna De Yard
The Soul Of Jamaica (2017)
Grow Spiritualy (Feat. Emmanuel I) > Inna De Yard
Earl
No Salavtion Until (Feat. Kiddus I) > Inna De Yard
Kiddus I (2005)
Yoyo (Feat. Cedric Myton) > Inna De Yard
Cedric
Heart Made Of Stone (Feat. The Viceroys) > Inna De Yard
The Viceroys (2006)
Go Seek Your Rights (Feat. Mighty Diamonds) > Inna De Yard
Mighty Diamonds (2008)