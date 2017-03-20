Lire le podcast
#134 Crime
Bamboo Station
Reggae

Think Positive > Hopeton Lewis
(Vinyl / Single) (1977)

Don't Be Afraid > Right Time
(Vinyl / Single) (1982)

King Of Kings > Sugar Minott
(Vinyl / Single) (1980)

Same Almighty > Michael Prophet
(Vinyl / Single) (2012)

Blaze Up > Lion D
(Heartical Soul) (2015)

Fyah Fyah > Jesse Royal
Real Life Story Riddim (2017)

Freedom (Feat. Ras Telford) > Iseo & Dodosound
Cat Platoon (2015)

Downpressor Man > Sinéad O'Conor
Throw Down Your Arms (2005)

Life Learning (Feat. Max Romeo) > Patois Brothers
Wise & Wild (2017)

See Dem Fake Leaders > Ziggy Marley
(Single) (2017)

My Father's House (Feat. Cedric Myton) > Kingston All Stars
Presenting Kingston All Stars (2017)

Crime (Feat. Var) > Inna De Yard
The Soul Of Jamaica (2017)

Grow Spiritualy (Feat. Emmanuel I) > Inna De Yard
Earl

No Salavtion Until (Feat. Kiddus I) > Inna De Yard
Kiddus I (2005)

Yoyo (Feat. Cedric Myton) > Inna De Yard
Cedric

Heart Made Of Stone (Feat. The Viceroys) > Inna De Yard
The Viceroys (2006)

Go Seek Your Rights (Feat. Mighty Diamonds) > Inna De Yard
Mighty Diamonds (2008)