Think Positive > Hopeton Lewis

(Vinyl / Single) (1977)

Don't Be Afraid > Right Time

(Vinyl / Single) (1982)

King Of Kings > Sugar Minott

(Vinyl / Single) (1980)

Same Almighty > Michael Prophet

(Vinyl / Single) (2012)

Blaze Up > Lion D

(Heartical Soul) (2015)

Fyah Fyah > Jesse Royal

Real Life Story Riddim (2017)

Freedom (Feat. Ras Telford) > Iseo & Dodosound

Cat Platoon (2015)

Downpressor Man > Sinéad O'Conor

Throw Down Your Arms (2005)

Life Learning (Feat. Max Romeo) > Patois Brothers

Wise & Wild (2017)

See Dem Fake Leaders > Ziggy Marley

(Single) (2017)

My Father's House (Feat. Cedric Myton) > Kingston All Stars

Presenting Kingston All Stars (2017)

Crime (Feat. Var) > Inna De Yard

The Soul Of Jamaica (2017)

Grow Spiritualy (Feat. Emmanuel I) > Inna De Yard

Earl

No Salavtion Until (Feat. Kiddus I) > Inna De Yard

Kiddus I (2005)

Yoyo (Feat. Cedric Myton) > Inna De Yard

Cedric

Heart Made Of Stone (Feat. The Viceroys) > Inna De Yard

The Viceroys (2006)

Go Seek Your Rights (Feat. Mighty Diamonds) > Inna De Yard

Mighty Diamonds (2008)