Publié le par Sarah

Episode 1 : Exit Music For A Drink

Au programme de cette première émission : notre rencontre passionnante avec Exit Music For A Drink, disquaire indépendant à Angers, des playlists très feel good et notre billet d’humeur !

Playlist :

Solsbury Hill > Peter Gabriel /

Dirty Dream Number Two > Belle and Sebastian /

Dancing in the Dark > Bruce Springsteen /

Absent Friends > The Divine Comedy /

Floated By > Peter Cat Recording Co. /

Children of the Revolution > T-Rex /

Deal Wiv It > Mura Masa & Slowthai /

Fall Down > MNNQNS /

Tatiana > La Femme /

Power > Katy Perry /

