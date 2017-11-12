Lire le podcast
#06 Les cordes de l’âme
Transcendance
L'émission zen

#06 Les cordes de l’âme

Guitare, harpe, oud, kora, … Cette semaine dans Transcendance nous explorons la musique des cordes qui font vibrer l’âme…

Playlist :

Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Francisco Tarrega) > Philippe Azoulay

Asturias Leyenda Preludio (Isaac Albeniz) > Filomena Moretti
Adaptation pour guitare : F. Tarrega

Capricho arabe (F. Tarrega) > Isabelle Chomet

Se Ela Perguntar (Dilermando Reis) > Elias Belmiro

Le Rossignol (Liszt) > Anneleen Lenaerts
Adaptation pour harpe : Henriette Renié

Raf Raf > Anouar Brahem

Famade > Ballaké Sissoko

Mandala > Akshan

Subindo Ao Céu (D. Reis) > Elias Belmiro