06 Les cordes de l’âme

Guitare, harpe, oud, kora, … Cette semaine dans Transcendance nous explorons la musique des cordes qui font vibrer l’âme…
Playlist :
Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Francisco Tarrega) > Philippe Azoulay
Asturias Leyenda Preludio (Isaac Albeniz) > Filomena Moretti
Adaptation pour guitare : F. Tarrega
Capricho arabe (F. Tarrega) > Isabelle Chomet
Se Ela Perguntar (Dilermando Reis) > Elias Belmiro
Le Rossignol (Liszt) > Anneleen Lenaerts
Adaptation pour harpe : Henriette Renié
Raf Raf > Anouar Brahem
Famade > Ballaké Sissoko
Mandala > Akshan
Subindo Ao Céu (D. Reis) > Elias Belmiro